'Pagglait' Review: Fans Are All Here For Sanya Malhotra's 'Pagglait'; Read Reactions Here

Pagglait was released on March 26, on Netflix India. The movie stars Sanya Malhotra as a widow whose husband passes away five months post their wedding. The movie tries to show the aftermath of the death of a loved one especially a young bride in a light-hearted manner.  

Fans have given their verdict on Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait. Many fans were already pretty excited for the movie owing to the catchy and unexpected lines said by Sanya Malhotra's character in the trailer. Many fans enjoyed the portrayal of the character in the movie. She was called "versatile" for her performance in the movie. Ashutosh Rana too won fans' hearts with his performance in the movie. 

The script of the movie received a thumbs-up from the fans. One fan enjoyed the fresh storyline which celebrated death as a genre of its own. Another fan said that "the strong message" of the movie was depicted "very smoothly". Many others advised the movie-goers to watch with their families.  

Arijit Singh was applauded for his compositions in the movie. His music was minimal scored contributed to the movie's dramatic yet humorous situations. Pagglait marked Arijit Singh's debut as a music composer. He wrote many of the songs including Phire Faqeere, Dill Udd Jaa Re and the title track of Pagglait. 

Fans give Pagglait a big thumbs up

The plot of Pagglait

Pagglait sheds light on a young widow who is confident and defies society's expectations from her. Sanya Malhotra players Sandhya who is the young bride who loses her husband just five months after they get married. Unlike expected from her, Sandhya is not able to grieve the death of her husband. The rest of the movie follows her journey of questions of life as a widow from "Will she get remarried?" to new discoveries after her husband's death. 

Pagglait's cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, and Raghubir Yadav among others.  The movie is helmed and written by director Umesh Bisht who has also worked in the movies, O Teri and Hero. Arijit Singh was the music composer while cinematography was handled by Rafey Mohamood. The movie was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

