'Pagglait' Review: Fans Are All Here For Sanya Malhotra's 'Pagglait'; Read Reactions Here

Pagglait was released on March 26, on Netflix India. The movie stars Sanya Malhotra as a widow whose husband passes away five months post their wedding. The movie tries to show the aftermath of the death of a loved one especially a young bride in a light-hearted manner.

Fans have given their verdict on Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait. Many fans were already pretty excited for the movie owing to the catchy and unexpected lines said by Sanya Malhotra's character in the trailer. Many fans enjoyed the portrayal of the character in the movie. She was called "versatile" for her performance in the movie. Ashutosh Rana too won fans' hearts with his performance in the movie.

The script of the movie received a thumbs-up from the fans. One fan enjoyed the fresh storyline which celebrated death as a genre of its own. Another fan said that "the strong message" of the movie was depicted "very smoothly". Many others advised the movie-goers to watch with their families.

Arijit Singh was applauded for his compositions in the movie. His music was minimal scored contributed to the movie's dramatic yet humorous situations. Pagglait marked Arijit Singh's debut as a music composer. He wrote many of the songs including Phire Faqeere, Dill Udd Jaa Re and the title track of Pagglait.

Fans give Pagglait a big thumbs up

#Pagglait is a knockout.

Never seen anything like it after #EeMaYau using death as genre of itself feels so fresh.

Writing is really good, brings out nuances that are right under our nose effortlessly.

Ensemble did really really well@sanyamalhotra07 is phenomenal

â­â­â­â­â­ — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) March 26, 2021

Framing of two different world in a frame is brilliantly done with composition and framing.#ArjithSingh minimalistic score makes the drama even more real and humour a lot more hilarious.#umeshbist directorial is best of this year.

One of a kind.

A must watch.#Pagglait — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) March 26, 2021

#Pagglait brings the complexities of living to the screen , wonderful performances all around , @sanyamalhotra07 @ashutoshrana10 and #sheebachaddha performances are so intricate n underplayed , congrats @umeshbist @NetflixIndia !! Hope it doesn’t get banned !! pic.twitter.com/HwYUI9xXdE — BMR (@BANAPUR) March 26, 2021

#Pagglait - What a movie - Strong Message delivered so smoothly - Massive Star Cast Line Up & @sanyamalhotra07 - Yet again proves to be a super duper & ultra versatile actress #Netflix — Saurabh Bohra (@saurabh_bohra) March 26, 2021

#Pagglait is such an refreshing and awesome watch! Loved it! — Bhakti (@nine__charlie) March 26, 2021

Just watched #Pagglait

Loved the movie..@sanyamalhotra07 was so so brilliant in the movie

And the dialogue- " jab ladki log to akal aati hai toh sab unhe pagglait hi bolte hai"

" Or dikhao sabko padman" was also so funny ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Naina (@Naina_kaapoor) March 26, 2021

So eager to watch #pagglait, promo looked fun..also ek pepsi milega is a mood!! — VEER (@arjmech) March 26, 2021

The plot of Pagglait

Pagglait sheds light on a young widow who is confident and defies society's expectations from her. Sanya Malhotra players Sandhya who is the young bride who loses her husband just five months after they get married. Unlike expected from her, Sandhya is not able to grieve the death of her husband. The rest of the movie follows her journey of questions of life as a widow from "Will she get remarried?" to new discoveries after her husband's death.

Pagglait's cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, and Raghubir Yadav among others. The movie is helmed and written by director Umesh Bisht who has also worked in the movies, O Teri and Hero. Arijit Singh was the music composer while cinematography was handled by Rafey Mohamood. The movie was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Image courtesy: Screengrab from Pagglait