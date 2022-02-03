Last Updated:

'Pam & Tommy' Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Sebastian Stan, Lily James For Their Acting

Sebastian Stan and Lily James recently starred in the latest eight-part Hulu series Pam & Tommy. Here is how netizens are reacting to this series.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Pam & Tommy

Image: Twitter/@PointGrey


Sebastian Stan and Lily James recently starred in the latest eight-part Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The series is based on one of the biggest scandals in Hollywood, the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee sex tape. While Sebastian Stan portrayed the role of Tommy Lee, Lily James essayed Pamela Anderson on screen. The first three episodes of the series arrived on Hulu on February 2, 2022, and has become the talk of the town. 

The series is based on the Rolling Stone exclusive piece of 2014 about the scandal's details, which also include the public testimony by Rand Gauthier, played by Seth Rogen, who found the couple's recording after robbing their safe. The series shows facts and dramatic retellings of the original tale. While most f the scenes are based on true events, the makers have added some fillers for the audience to closely understand the characters. The tape has also been titled "the greatest love story ever sold."

Netizens react to Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy is the story of how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee fell in love and began recording their intimate moments while living together. Their lives took a drastic turn when a robber entered their home and robbed their safe. He found a gun, jewellery and much more. However, it was their intimate tape that caught his attention with which he took a very risky step.

READ | Sebastian Stan poses in an apron as Tommy Lee from upcoming series 'Pam & Tommy'; see pic

Ever since the series' first three episodes came out, the micro-blogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from netizens. While many lauded the actors for their exact portrayal of the couple, others quipped they have more respect for Pamela Anderson. A user wrote, "Finished PAM AND TOMMY & it was AMAZING. Sebastian Stan & Lily James are PERFECTION. The soundtrack, camerawork, direction are all great. Consent discussions? Yes please. But above all it gave me a new respect 4 Pamela Anderson. The whole planet owes her an apology." Another one wrote, "i know sebastian stan is talented & all but every time a new project comes out i think it's his best performance yet. i can't explain it, he's just that good." Fans were thrilled to watch Sebastian Stan and Lily James' performance and also quipped the series will be nominated for several awards.

READ | Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson for upcoming biographical drama 'Pam & Tommy'

Image: Twitter/@PointGrey

READ | 'Pam & Tommy' BTS pics go viral; fans in awe of Lily & Stan's close character resemblance
READ | Lily James and Sebastian Stan film beach wedding for Hulu miniseries 'Pam & Tommy'
READ | 'Pam & Tommy' trailer: Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape adapted into series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Pam Tommy, Pam Tommy review, Pam Tommy series review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com