'Pam & Tommy' Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Sebastian Stan, Lily James For Their Acting

Sebastian Stan and Lily James recently starred in the latest eight-part Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The series is based on one of the biggest scandals in Hollywood, the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee sex tape. While Sebastian Stan portrayed the role of Tommy Lee, Lily James essayed Pamela Anderson on screen. The first three episodes of the series arrived on Hulu on February 2, 2022, and has become the talk of the town.

The series is based on the Rolling Stone exclusive piece of 2014 about the scandal's details, which also include the public testimony by Rand Gauthier, played by Seth Rogen, who found the couple's recording after robbing their safe. The series shows facts and dramatic retellings of the original tale. While most f the scenes are based on true events, the makers have added some fillers for the audience to closely understand the characters. The tape has also been titled "the greatest love story ever sold."

Netizens react to Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy is the story of how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee fell in love and began recording their intimate moments while living together. Their lives took a drastic turn when a robber entered their home and robbed their safe. He found a gun, jewellery and much more. However, it was their intimate tape that caught his attention with which he took a very risky step.

Ever since the series' first three episodes came out, the micro-blogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from netizens. While many lauded the actors for their exact portrayal of the couple, others quipped they have more respect for Pamela Anderson. A user wrote, "Finished PAM AND TOMMY & it was AMAZING. Sebastian Stan & Lily James are PERFECTION. The soundtrack, camerawork, direction are all great. Consent discussions? Yes please. But above all it gave me a new respect 4 Pamela Anderson. The whole planet owes her an apology." Another one wrote, "i know sebastian stan is talented & all but every time a new project comes out i think it's his best performance yet. i can't explain it, he's just that good." Fans were thrilled to watch Sebastian Stan and Lily James' performance and also quipped the series will be nominated for several awards.

Finished PAM AND TOMMY & it was AMAZING. Sebastian Stan & Lily James are PERFECTION. The soundtrack, camerawork, direction are all great. Consent discussions? Yes please. But above all it gave me a new respect 4 Pamela Anderson. The whole planet owes her an apology#pamandtommy pic.twitter.com/N6XpSYdlMH — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) January 31, 2022

i know sebastian stan is talented & all but every time a new project comes out i think it's his best performance yet. i can't explain it, he's just that good #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/QvGwRxnKTh — 😨button phobia cathy😨 (@cathrin2405) February 2, 2022

Gonna put this out there: #PamAndTommy is brilliant. The performances are beyond brilliant. I love this show — Movie Mount Rushmore Podcast (@MovieMtRushmore) February 2, 2022

I also watched two episodes of #PamAndTommy tonight and it’s a cracking start to the series. I can see it get many nominations.



Both Sebastian and Lily put on great performances and I’m enjoying the ‘I, Tonya’ feel that comes from director Craig Gillespie. — Stephen (@ste_b85) February 2, 2022

Pam and Tommy is great! #PamAndTommy — David Metters (@Davorrissey) February 2, 2022

Image: Twitter/@PointGrey