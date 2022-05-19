Last Updated:

Panchayat 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Say Jitendra Kumar's Series Is 'simple Yet Addictive'

Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta-starrer web series has quickly become the talk of the town as netizens drop their honest feedback on the series.

Amazon Prime Video original series Panchayat season 2 has finally graced the platform two years after its successful first season. Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series saw the return of Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta along with others like Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Biswapati Sarkar in pivotal roles.

The trailer which received hugely a positive response promised the audience a comical ride with engineering graduate, Abhishek Tripathi, and daily interactions with the villagers since being elected as the secretary of a Panchayat in Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. After the release of the web series, fans took to Twitter to drop their honest opinions. 

'Panchayat season 2' Twitter review

From praises for its comical scenes to evoking the nostalgia of family and hometown, the Amazon Prime Video original received a thumbs up from a majority of the netizens. Many also tweeted the relatable and endearing characters of the series that managed to strike a chord with the audience. On the other hand, netizens found the content of the series quite simple yet addictive enough to binge-watch the entire series. 

One netizen wrote, ''Panchayat2 ending will left you whipping your eyes. This is the content we don’t deserve but we truly need. A pure innocent happy vibes throughout the entire #PanchayatSeason2 Brilliant acting and casting faisal malik what an actor Can’t wait for 3S to come.''

While another wrote, ''Bing watched complete #PanchayatSeason2 last night and slept at 5 AM in the morning. What brilliant content and execution by the whole cast. Smiled, laughed and cried with them throught the journey. Salute to each and everyone involved in this.''

About 'Panchayat season 2'

Continuing the story of Abhishek Tripathi from season one, the second season focuses on his daily shenanigans with the villagers as they bring their problems to him. Tripathi gets stuck in solving the crazy villagers' weird problems while he prepares for CAT to get out of there. However, the endearing conversations and comical incidents lead the cynic and determined engineer graduate to rethink his decision of leaving the remote place. 

The official synopsis of the web series read, ''With newer issues plaguing the villagers, how will Abhishek manage to balance it all and let the right prevail? Peppered with slice of life moments and ample doses of humour, Panchayat Season 2 promises to captivate audiences just like the first one.” 

