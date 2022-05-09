The release date of the second season of the Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta-starrer web series Panchayat is just around the corner. The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans of the show for its premiere. Going by the same, on Monday, May 9, the creators dropped a full-length trailer of Panchayat season 2, thereby garnering much anticipation from fans. Just like the previous instalment, Panchayat season 2 is all set to take audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter and happiness.

Panchayat Season 2 trailer out

The first season of the web series narrated the life of the engineering graduate, Abhishek Tripathi, who becomes the secretary of a Panchayat in Phulera, Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options. Now, Panchayat season 2 will continue his story with additions of new obstacles in his remote village. If the trailer is anything to go boy, Panchayat season 2 appears to be filled with hilarious punchlines and comic dialogues. Stuck amidst crazy villagers and their weird problems, Abhishek begins to prepare for CAT in his move to get out of the remote area as soon as possible.

However, the two-minute-long teaser also showcases that Abhishek's bond with the people of Phulera only grows stronger. The official synopsis of the show reads, “With newer issues plaguing the villagers, how will Abhishek manage to balance it all and let the right prevail? Peppered with slice of life moments and ample doses of humour, Panchayat Season 2 promises to captivate audiences just like the first one.” While sharing the trailer of Panchayat season 2, the makers wrote, "ngl, lau-key excited to head back to Phulera once again Catch #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20." Watch the Panchayat season 2 trailer below:

Panchayat season 2 cast

Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat season 2 is produced by Arunabh Kumar under the banner of The Viral Fever. Apart from Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, the web series features Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Biswapati Sarkar in pivotal roles. The first season of Panchayat premiered two years ago in April 2020. Now, the brand new season will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 20, 2022, onwards.

Image: Instagram/@jitendrak1