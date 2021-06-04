'Panic' released across the world a week ago, which means that a large chunk of the audience has watched it by now. Twitter is presently flooded with reviews of the show and quite a lot of them thoroughly enjoying it. Scroll further to take a look at reviews and find out what the audience has to say.

Panic Review – Here is what the audience thinks about the crime drama

The American Drama series is a series created by Lauren Oliver, who has based it on the series of books of the same name that she authored in 2014. The show’s screenplay is also written by Oliver, with cinematography taken care of by Todd McMullen and Bobby La Bonge. Editing for the show has been done by Evan Schrodek, Phillip J. Bartell, James Kilton, Luke Pebler and Tony Costello.

The reviews for the show are being shared under the hashtag #PanicOnPrime, which has new tweets every few minutes. Viewers are reviewing the show quite positively, with a lot of them calling it a gripping story. Take a look at some of the audience reviews here.

I binge watched Panic on Amazon Prime in one day. It was a good show with an actual conclusion, or should I say conclusions. Must watch. #PanicOnPrime — Ryan Steven Sparks (@spark_meup18) June 4, 2021

#PanicOnPrime is a dope concept the acting is a little flat tho — ☠️⚡️8-Bit BBoy⚡️☠️ - Devil May Cry 5 (@8bit_bboy) June 4, 2021

If you’re not watching #PanicOnPrime then idk what you call life because it’s got me hooked!!! — Lïvvy Lïv (@Oliver_919) June 4, 2021

So I’ve been watching #PanicOnPrime and I am STRESSED OUT. @PrimeVideo amazing show. Amazing. — Olivia🦖🦕 (@_Liv_Hard) June 4, 2021

Pretty good show... I'm watching episode 6 now... It reminds me of the movie Nerve... If you like Panic check out Nerve#PanicOnPrime https://t.co/x5I7oolLNP — Logan (@Lo_Gannicus) June 4, 2021

For thise wondering if #PanicOnPrime is scary it isn't but I did enjoy it. — 🎶SifiChick 🎵 @ 🏡 (@Sifichick) June 4, 2021

#PanicOnPrime is such a good show! — Dirty Roulette 🎡 (@latinottercub) June 4, 2021

More about 'Panic' on Prime

The Amazon Prime Video original series, released around the globe on May 28, 2021, Friday. It revolves around the lives of the graduating class of the town of Carp in Texas. The official trailer of Panic released on the YouTube channel of Amazon Prime on May 12, 2021.

The description of the trailer reads, “It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever, and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win”.

The show's cast is led by Olivia Welch, Mike Faist and Jessica Sula, while the supporting characters are played by Ray Nicholson, Camron Jones and Enrique Murciano. The show is produced by Elle Triedman under the banners Adam Schroeder Entertainment, RK Films, Glasstown Entertainment, Picrow and Amazon Studios. The first season which released last week, includes 10 episodes.

