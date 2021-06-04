Panic Season 2: Is Amazon Prime's Teen Drama Getting A New Season?

Another teen drama series, Panic, was dropped on the OTT giant Amazon Prime by the end of May 2021. Amazon Prime's Panic premiered on May 28, 2021, and gained much attention from the viewers. The teen drama follows a game named Panic played by a group of high school students for their brighter future. While viewers are thrilled to watch the show created by Lauren Oliver, some are wondering if there would be Panic season 2.

Is there a second season of Amazon Prime's Panic?

The show Panic is based on the 2014 book by Lauren Oliver. Lauren Oliver ended the first season of the show in a way that it could be a limited series. Lauren ended the show on such a note that it could work if it would not get renewed for another season. Any statement regarding the renewal of the show has not been released yet. Usually, the renewal of a season takes place a few weeks after the release of the previous season. However, Amazon Prime Video has a history of picking up shows ahead of its release. The OTT platform picked up several shows, days before its release, including The Wheel Of Time and The Boys. The series ended on a tragic note and left the viewers amazed. If it ever gets renewed, Lauren would need another group of high school students and a whole new game.

Details about Panic

The show Panic follows a group of high school students from a small town in Texas. The students participate in a game named Panic for hefty prize money of $50 thousand. The participants are supposed to face their fears in the game. The game that seems easy in its initial stages, becomes thrilling as it moves forward. The game ends unravelling a much bigger conspiracy behind it. Panic cast Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson, Enrique Murciano, and Carmon Jones in the main roles.

Panic reviews

The show received moderate reviews from the audience. The IMDb rating of the show is 6.3 on 10. The rating of the show as per Rotten Tomatoes is 63%.

