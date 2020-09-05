Pankaj Kapur In 'JL 50': Actor Calls This Web Series His Accidental OTT Debut, Read

The web series JL 50 was released yesterday by the makers on the OTT platform Sony LIV. The series features several talented actors like Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra, Ritika Anand, Rajesh Sharma in key roles. The JL 50 web series also marks Pankaj Kapur’s debut on the OTT platform. The actor recently opened up about his debut and the JL 50 web series in an interview to Mid Day. Here is everything you need to know about Pankaj Kapur in JL 50.

Pankaj Kapur's debut in OTT with JL 50

In his interview, Pankaj Kapur mentioned that he had not given a thought of making his debut on the digital OTT platform. He said that it was an unexpected turn of events that led to him being in JL 50. He further added that he thinks it is his accidental OTT debut as he laughed it off while talking about the JL 50 web series. Pankaj Kapur also revealed the details about the plot of JL 50. He said that the show revolves around the theme of time travel. However, it has not been explored through visuals, instead the web series has done it in an explanatory manner. He also shared that even though the story studies time travel and physics involved in it, it has been broken down and simplified for the layman to easily understand it.

'JL50' Total Episodes: How Long Will It Take To Watch Abhay Deol's Web Series?

Pankaj Kapur in JL 50

Pankaj Kapur in JL 50 will be playing the role of Subroto Das. He is a professor of quantum physics and will study the concepts of time travel in the web series. The character of Subroto Dashas spent his lifetime studying the mysteries of science. It would be interesting to see him trying to solve the mystery of JL 50. Here is a look at Pankaj Kapur in JL 50.

Abhay Deol Starrer 'JL50' Is Based On A True Story? Which Story Is 'JL50' Inspired From?

Pankaj Kapur shares details about JL 50

Pankaj Kapur also revealed an interesting detail about the film in his interview. He said that the movie was first developed into a film but it has now been converted into a movie. He feels that when someone is part of a film that person expects it to be released as one. However, when he did a rethink about it, he also felt that the story had the potential for a long-format story.

Ritika Anand Opens Up About Her Dual Role Of An Actor And Producer On 'JL50'; Read Here

'JL50' Trailer: Abhay Deol Is Ready For Time-travel With Pankaj Kapur In A Sci-fi Series

Abhay Deol in JL 50

Abhay Deol plays a CBI officer in this four-part series. He is investigating the plane crash of JL 50. Things take an interesting turn when the aircraft in question is discovered to be disappeared 35 years ago in Kolkata. JL 50 series review has been mostly positive and has praised the theme of time travel and performances by the actors. The web series is now available to stream for the audience on Sony LIV.

Image Credits: sonylivindia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.