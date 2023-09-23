Pankaj Tripathi Won't Abuse On Screen Anymore -- Here's Why

Pankaj Tripathi recently shared that he does not prefer to abuse on screen and avoids it as much as possible. He further added that he has decided not to abuse on screen and find creative ways to deliver the same emotion. During a conversation with Mashable India, the actor said that he came up with a unique abusive word for his web series Mirzapur that delivered the same emotion the character demanded on screen.

3 things you need to know

Pankaj Tripathi said that he does not like to abuse on screen.

He has decided not to abuse in films or shows anymore.

The actor invented abusive words for Mirzapur like "Vishudh Ladke Ho Tum."

Pankaj Tripathi on abusing in Mirzapur

During the interview, Pankaj Tripathi shared that he invented some meaningless abusive words for his series Mirzapur with the intention of delivering his character’s emotions without saying any bad words. "I have done it (said abusive words) a few times because of some characters, that too just 3-4 times, like in Mirzapur. Sometimes to make a character authentic, you have to do it. But I always see if the story can move forward without it. How important is it? Only then I say it," he added. The actor further talked about inventing abusive words and said, "In Mirzapur, I also made something up. ‘Vishudh ladke ho tum’. It doesn’t mean anything but we created it."

(Pankaj Tripathi opens up about abusing in Mirzapur | Image: X)

Pankaj Tripathi vows not to abuse on screen

During the same interview, Pankaj Tripathi said that he has now decided to not abuse on screen anymore. "Now I have decided I won’t say it even if it is important. They should find a creative way to do it. Filmmaking is a creative process so you have to see what else can be done," he added. The actor also revealed that now he will do fewer films so that he can pay more attention to his characters.