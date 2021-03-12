Paper Lives Cast: Get To Know The Stars Behind The Gripping Turkish Film

The new Turkish film, Paper Lives, set in the transcontinental city of Istanbul in Turkey, follows Mehmet, a paper collector, whose life changes completely when he stumbles upon a young boy named Ali in a sack of garbage. After hearing the boy's heartbreaking story about domestic abuse and why he had to run away, Mehmet decides to take him under his wing and bring him up instead. The trailer of the film got highly positive reviews and has made it to almost everybody's Netflix watchlist. Here's a look at the cast of Paper Lives.

Paper Lives Cast

ÇaÄŸatay Ulusoy

ÇaÄŸatay Ulusoy is probably one of the biggest names in Turkey right now. He started out in the industry as a dancer but quickly became a famous star on TV and had the chance to shine in plenty of drama series like Anadolu Kartaallari, Adini Feriha Koydum, Ä°çerde before making his breakthrough in the Netflix original The Protector. He was also the face of Medcezir, which is an official remake of the American tv series, The O.C. Though ÇaÄŸatay is a hugely successful actor in the Turkish film industry, he had gone through a bit of a dark phase when he was charged for custody of narcotics in 2013.

Emir Ali DogÌ†rul

Emir Ali DogÌ†rul is a 10-year-old child actor who made his career debut in the 2018 series Aegean Anchovy. His performance in the series was widely appreciated and earned him several other notable works. Before starring in Paper Lives, he had starred in other popular projects such as the Raven, Ege'nin hamsisi and Kuzgun.

Ersin Arici

Ersin Arici started off as a model but always knew that his forte is in acting. After doing acting courses and attending workshops, he finally found work as a theatre actor. Soon enough, he made it into the small screens in numerous television series such as Hundred Years of Seal, You Are Mine, Which One We Didn't Like, Little Murders, Crime of Humanity, I Wish We Had Never Grown, and Avlu. His latest venture was the National Geographic documentary 25 litre besides Paper Lives.