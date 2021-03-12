Paradise PD Cast: Checkout Who Are The Paradise PD Cast Members This Season

The American Animated sitcom Paradise PD has become quite popular among the fans in the past few years. The show that premiered on Netflix in 2018, has made fans laugh hysterically with its antics for two seasons now. Paradise PD season 3 was released on Netflix on March 12 and fans can view the fresh episodes now. The series stars Dana Snyder, Cedric Yarbrough and many more talented actors. Find out who is in the Paradise PD cast?

What is Paradise PD all about?

Paradise PD on Netflix follows a small-town police department where crime is rampant but the police are seriously incompetent. The police force consists of Chief Randall Crawford, the violent cop Gina Jabowski, the overweight cop Dusty Marlow, and the perverted senior citizen Stanley Hopson among others. The town of Paradise is also home to many weird characters, including Crawford's ex-wife Karen, the hillbillies Robby and Delbert, and Hobo Cop among others.

Who is in the cast of Paradise PD?

Actor Sarah Chalke stars as Gina Jabowski, a violent police officer feared by the entire town. She often sexually harrases her obese cowroker Dusty Marlow.

David Herman stars as Kevin Pubesalad Crawford, a newly hired officer and the son of Randall Crawford. He is one of the few capable and competent officers.

Tom Kenny from Spongebob Squarepants stars as Chief Randall Crawford, the police chief of Paradise PD and Kevin's father.

Kyle Kinane stars as Bullet, a police dog who is addicted to the confiscated drugs which he is tasked with guarding.

Cedric Yarbrough is Gerald "Fitz" Fitzgerald, a police officer whose PTSD which sometimes hinders his police work. However, he is learning to cope through therapeutic piccolo playing.

Dana Snyder plays Dusty Marlow the obese police officer who is constantly sexually harassed by Gina. He is very childlike and owns an abnormal number of cats.

What to expect from Paradise PD season 3?

The last season of Paradise PD ended on a bit of a cliffhanger and, since its finale, many fans have been wondering about the fates of the townspeople. As many of its audiences might already know, in the final episode of Paradise PD Season 2, the makers displayed that many people in the town were killed due to the massive nuclear explosion. Naturally fans were apprehensive as to whether the show had come to an end following the catastrophe.

But, it’s quite evident that there’s a still lot more to the series thanks to Paradise PD Season 3 which is soon going to be released. So far the writers of the “controversial” yet amusing show have accomplished the feat of creating an absurd arc to the background of each of its characters. And, the upcoming season is likely to follow the same pattern.

Source: Paradise PD (Instagram)