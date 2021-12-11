Paramount Plus Releases Much Awaited 'Halo' TV Series Trailer | Watch

Paramount Plus has finally revealed the much-awaited complete trailer of the upcoming television series, Halo, a month after it released a short teaser.

Ahead of the TV show's streaming in 2022, Paramount and 343 industries premiered the first look of the long-awaited Halo TV series during the 2021 Game Awards. The long-awaited Halo trailer shows Master Chief in action and will exclusively stream on Paramount plus. The show is expected to be released sometime next year.

Developed and written by Kyle Killen, the Halo TV Series is an American Military science fiction executively produced by Steven Spielberg. The new series will have stars like Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as an armoured super-soldier, and Jen Taylor might reprise her role from the games as Master Chief’s AI companion, Cortana.

More about the 'Halo' TV series trailer

The TV series Halo revolves around a fictional 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. While the official Halo trailer does not provide a lot of details on what to expect, it reveals that the TV series will show a time closer to the beginning of humanity’s war with the Covenant rather than the near end, where the original Halo videogame began.

The trailer also reveals that the story will be narrated by Dr Halsey (Natascha McElhone) as she is all set to prepare Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) for his mission as humanity’s greatest hope in its war against the Covenant. The Halo trailer also provides a glimpse into massive human cities, a giant Covenant ship, and the garrison of UNSC marines preparing for battle.

Take a look at the trailer of the Halo Tv series here:

The Halo TV series was initially announced in the year 2018, and the original set used to air on Showtime. However, after the global COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the series' production was delayed. During that time, Paramount Plus decided to stream Halo exclusively on its OTT platform. The move is expected to help the popular franchise draw in new subscribers to its platform.

Where the makers of the TV series have not yet announced a release date, speculations are on that Halo will be released early next year.

(Image: @HALO/Twitter)