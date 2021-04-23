Paris Jackson To Be A Part Of The 'American Horror Story' Cast Along With Macaulay Culkin

American Horror Story has been renewed for a tenth season and will be called American Horror Story: Double Feature, and will consist of two seasons and two entirely different casts, both airing in 2021. The latest addition to the cast is none other than Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson. The actor's role has been kept under wraps and here is everything you need to know about the American Horror Story 10th season.

Paris Jackson to be a part of American Horror Story cast

According to a report by The New York Post, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has joined the FX horror anthology franchise American Horror Story for its 10th season. Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, who is also Paris Jackson's godfather, will be seen in the series, in what is being called a very, very great, insane part, by the show's co-creator Ryan Murphy. The 23-year-old actor is slated to appear in at least one of the episodes in the newest season, but her character details haven't been disclosed yet.

Paris will appear in the second portion of American Horror Story: Double Feature, which Ryan Murphy previously announced will split up its 10th season into two mini-seasons. Other actors in the series include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd. Sarah Paulson's hair in the new show has been making headlines, ever since it was revealed that she would have pink hair on the show.

CONFIRMED: Sarah Paulson’s character in “American Horror Story: Double Feature” has pink hair! #AHS pic.twitter.com/P3b2AxvhPC — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) April 15, 2021

One of the creators of the show, Ryan Murphy took to his official Instagram account on April 19, 2021, and shared a glimpse of what's in store for the audience. He shared a short video with a note that read, "Two horrifying stories…one season. One by the sea…the other by the sand.” The post garnered close to 1.2 million views.

More about the horror series

American Horror Story's first season premiered in 2011 and each season is conceived as a self-contained miniseries, following a different set of characters and settings, and a storyline with its own beginning, middle, and end. Some plot elements of each season are loosely inspired by true events. There have been a total of nine seasons till now, with the tenth instalment expected in the latter half of 2021. Actors Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Lily Rabe have returned most frequently, all appearing in nine of the ten seasons, with Frances Conroy appearing in eight, while Denis O'Hare and Emma Roberts in six seasons.

