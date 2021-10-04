Park Hae Soo Plays A 'charming & Dedicated Detective' In Upcoming K-drama 'Chimaira'

Recently, OCN dropped a new explosive teaser of the upcoming thriller series, Chimaira. The teaser featured Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim and Lee Hee Joon, and showcases the daily lives and secrets they carry within them throughout those days.

The new K-drama is touted to be a series of explosive murders restarting after a long gap of 35 years. It stars Park Hae Soo as detective Jae Hwan, Claudia Kim as Eugene and Lee Hee Joon as surgeon Joong Yeop. The upcoming K-drama is all about chasing truth and delivering justice.

Squid Game's Park Hae Soo in Chimaira

[2차티저] 다시 시작된 연쇄폭발 살인 사건에 엮인 그들



진범을 쫓는 자

강력계 형사 재환(#박해수)

-

사건을 쫓는 자

FBI 출신 천재 프로파일러 유진(#수현)

-

진실을 쫓는 자

엘리트 외과의사 중엽(#이희준)



연쇄폭발 추적 스릴러 #키마이라

10월 30일 (토) 밤 10시 30분 #OCN 첫 방송 pic.twitter.com/FlZZMh7KOK — OCN ORIGINAL (@OCN_ORIGINAL) September 30, 2021

Taking to Twitter, OCN dropped a new teaser of their upcoming K-drama. Sharing the same, they wrote, "(Second Teaser) They are entangled in a serial explosion and murder case that has begun again chasing the culprit Violent detective Jae-hwan (#Park Hae-soo) - case chaser Eugene (#Suhyun), a genius profiler from the FBI - seeker of truth Elite Surgeon Joong-yeop (#Lee Hee-jun) Chain Explosion Tracking Thriller #Chimaira October 30 (Sat) 10:30 pm #OCN first broadcast."

On the same day, OCN also released a second teaser where Squid Game's Park Hae Soo can be seen showing his playful charm of blowing a whistle while holding a badminton racket.

His charismatic figure easily subdues suspects along with Claudia Kim and Dan Jung, who flaunt their sharp profiler appearance by grasping the opponent's tendencies at once. Hee Joon, meanwhile, creates a suspicious atmosphere and amplifies the curiosity of the viewers.

In the teaser, Lee goes on to narrate, "People like us don't look good even when they kill people," raising questions about the truth of the explosive murder case.

In the latest teaser, the cast members can be seen flaunting their personality and colourful aspects of their character while also holding onto their unique charms. The first teaser, which was dropped on September 30, showed the meaning of the K-drama's title and the damage the creature can cause. Announced on September 27, the upcoming K-drama will premiere on OCN at 7 pm on October 30.

Image: Instagram/@parkhaesoo