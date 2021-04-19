Parth Samthaan Shares Picture From 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu', Netizens 'can't Wait For It'

Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram on Monday, April 19, 2021, to make an announcement about his web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor shared a throwback picture of him and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have been flooding the comment section as they are all eager for the release of the show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Parth Samthaan shared a throwback picture of him on the sets of his upcoming series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose and an intense look as he stands beside the cameraman seat. Parth donned a red floral shirt and black trousers. He completed his look with a wavy hairdo and a few day stubbles.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the show. He wrote, “Just a few more hours to go... #waiting #maiherobollrahahu @zee5premium @altbalaji”. Take a look at Parth Samthaan's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Parth Samthaan shared the post online, fans have gone all out in the comment section to reveal how eager they are to watch the show. Some of the users commented positive messages before the release, while some were all gaga about the upcoming series. One of the users wrote, “Alexa, skip to tomorrow! Can’t wait”. Another one wrote, “can the release come sooner please. The wait is killing me”. Take a look at a few comments below.

The actor recently released the trailer for the series in which he plays one of the most wanted gangsters. The film's trailer transports audiences to a time when Mumbai's social fabric was torn apart. The trailer for Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is like watching a retro fashion show with some fun gun battles and action thrown in for good measure. The sound of crashing waves, moody lighting, and dialogue in the 'Bambaiyaa' language will transport viewers to another time period. The film appears to have been meticulously shot in a tone that corresponds to the background atmosphere, the cabaret period, and underworld battles. The show releases on April 20, 2021. Watch the trailer below.

Image Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.