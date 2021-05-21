Patton Oswalt Says Marvel's New Super-villain 'M.O.D.O.K' Is 'unconventionally Funny'

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K is a new animated TV series created by Jordan Blum in collaboration with Patton Oswalt. The series is based on the Marvel character of the same name and his initials stand for ‘Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing’. Patton Oswalt, who has co-created the show, also voices the titular character of the show. Now, in his recent interaction with Television Critics Association Zoom, Oswalt shared intriguing details about his character for all Marvel Fans.

Patton said M.O.D.O.K is an ‘over-the-top’ character filled with rage and along with it, he is also ‘unconventionally funny’. According to the creator, the character is his own true enemy. M.O.D.O.K’s huge head features big emotion, Patton added. The creator continues that in comics, the character is articulated to pop in, execute an evil plan, get foiled, and disappear.

However, the more serious M.O.D.O.K takes things, the more absurdity follows the plot. The creator further says that they took special care so that the series doesn’t get offensive or disturbing. During the same interaction, Patton also disclosed his love for anime. He revealed that he used to go to Spike and Mike’s animation festival all the time to watch all the new and edgy cartoons. Talking about Marvel, he enunciated that they are really delighted with M.O.D.O.K’s catalog. The studio is loving the weirdness of the characters in the show.

About the animated show, M.O.D.O.K

M.O.D.O.K is a supervillain who is struggling to handle his company and family. After spending years failing to gain control of the world and battling superheroes, M.O.D.O.K has been removed from his company, A.I.M. The company faces bankruptcy and is sold to its rival firm, GRUMBL. The plot showcases how the supervillain deals with his tainting family while facing a mid-life crisis. Apart from Patton Oswalt, the show has received voiceover from Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, amongst others. The first season of this new Marvel show consists of 10 episodes. The entire season of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is all set to premiere via OTT platform Hulu from Friday, May 21 onwards.

(Image: Patton Oswalt's Instagram & Still from M.O.D.O.K)

