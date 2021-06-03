Paul Bettany Aka Vision Reveals One Of His Greatest Initial Regrets Regarding WandaVision

WandaVision star Paul Bettany, who has been playing the character of Vision in the MCU since the release of Avengers: Age Of Ultron, has revealed that he has his initial set of regrets about making that fake cameo joke ahead of the release of the finale episode. During a conversation with the officials at ScreenRant, Bettany has been quoted sharing what he felt after he made that joke. Additionally, the actor even revealed the fan theories that came his way after he joked about the cameo. Read on to know more.

Paul Bettany on the regret that he had regarding the fake cameo joke:

While on the topic, Bettany was quoted saying that he had "all sorts of feelings" about it, with one of them being regret. Later on, he went on to reveal how the fans had begun theorizing that the X-Men, starting with Scarlett Witch's on-paper father, Magneto, would be introduced. At that point, Bettany was quoted saying that he was incredibly proud of himself and was aware of the fact that the fans would be disappointed when they find out that he was talking about him all along. At one point, Bettany was quoted saying that he had the "What have I done?" feeling as the fake cameo joke went viral. Bettany then later said that he had a word with Kevin Fiege, who seemingly assured him that there were no major repercussions that came with the gag.

The character played by Paul Bettany in WandaVision episodes was that of Vision, the titular humanoid who had met his ultimate fate at the hands of Josh Brolin's Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The character would then be resurrected by Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch for the inaugural Disney+ series. The final episode saw Paul Bettany play a version of the MCU character himself, titled White Vision. White Vision's final words on-screen were "I am Vision", just before he flew off to an undisclosed place. Those words indicate that the seemingly brainwashed humanoid now remembers who he really is, leaving the door open for more appearances in future MCU projects.

About WandaVision:

WandaVision was the first in the list of MCU shows that are supposed to serve as spinoffs for the lesser-explored Marvel characters. It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings of 2 Broke Girls fame as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. Other actors that were seen on the show include the likes of Even Peters as Ralph Broner, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park of Always Be My Maybe and Fresh Off The Boat fame as officer Jimmy Choo. All nine episodes of WandaVision are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending upon one’s geographical location.

WandaVision trailer:

