Paul Bettany And Claire Foy To Star In Season 2 Of BBC Series 'A Very English Scandal'

Actors Paul Bettany (WandaVision) and Claire Foy (The Crown) will star in season 2 of A Very English Scandal, titled A Very British Scandal. The upcoming limited series will explore and re-examine tabloid scandals of the past. Bettany and Foy will play the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, respectively, where the royal couple became a huge tabloid sensation in the 1960s. The Duchess who was famous for her charisma, beauty and style was vilified by the press and was accused of "forgery, theft, violence and drug abuse". Media coverage on the Duchess was largely focused on an explicit Polaroid that circulated among various British tabloids. Read on to know more about Claire Foy and Paul Bettany's role in A Very British Scandal.

Paul Bettany and Claire Foy to star in BBC'S A Very British Scandal

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll's publicised divorce became a tabloid sensation in the 1960s. The "scandal" was known as one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century. Among other accusations against Duchess Margaret, the series will also explore how she refused to bow down as she was publically shamed and betrayed by her friends.

The series will be written by Sarah Phelps, which will be an hour-long three-part drama with Anne Sewitsky directing and executive producing. Filming for the series will begin in the UK later this year. According to the website, Sarah Phelps said it was her passion project since 1993 and she was long interested in covering the story of Margaret's life leading up to the events of her divorce. She felt that Duchess Margaret was punished for being a woman, for being visible, for refusing to back down to "be a good girl" and keep quiet. She added that this limited drama series will be her tribute to the Duchess.

Claire Foy who will play Duchess Margaret expressed her excitement working with Sarah, Anne and Paul Bettany on this project. Claire stated that she hopes the limited series will explore how often shame, judgement and controversy surrounds a woman’s sexuality. Paul Bettany expressed he was delighted to work with Claire Foy to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and their "very complicated lives". The series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand and India.

More about A Very English Scandal (2018)

A Very English Scandal (2018) starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and follows British Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe (Grant), who was forced to stand for trial in 1979 after he was accused of conspiracy to murder his ex-gay lover (Whishaw). The limited series garnered critical acclaim, with Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington) winning an Emmy, Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his supporting performance. Take a look at the trailer here.