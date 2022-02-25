Last Updated:

'Peaky Blinders' Creator Steven Knight Says He's Planning Spin-offs Based On BBC Series

Creator of 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight revealed that he was planning to create spin-offs based on the store after the end of the show. Read More.

The premiere of Peaky Blinders season 6 took place on Friday and was attended by several cast members. The coming season will be the final season of the series and creator Steven Knight has now given an update about the coming feature films and spin-offs. Knight shared that he was in talks to create spin-offs based on the Peaky Blinders universe. 

Peaky Blinders creator reveals he is creating spin-offs 

Creator, Steven Knight sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly and spoke about Peaky Blinders coming to end, he said "I'm calling this the end of the beginning." Knight said that even though the show was coming to an end and will close the chapter of the Shelby family, a large portion of the Peaky Blinders world was still unexplored and they might create some spin-offs based on that.

He explained, "We're going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we're going to do the movie, which we'll shoot in 18 months' time, maybe a little bit longer. After that, according to how the film structure falls into place, we'll set in motion some spin-offs that will be part of the same universe." 

'Peaky Blinders' release date 

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 1 is titled 'Black Day' will premiere on 27 February 2022 on BBC One, iPlayer and Netflix.  Season 5 of Peaky Blinders was left at a cliffhanger and saw Cillian Murphy's Tom Shelby pointing a gun at his head and trying to kill himself as he gets plagued by his late wife Grace's vision. It will be interesting to see how Shelby survives as the country seeks closer and closer to World War 2. The latest season of the show will take place without Helen McRory, who died of breast cancer in April 2021. She was one of the main cast members of the movie and portrayed the role of Aunt Polly.

The official synopsis of Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 reads,

"Tommy sets off to North America, where the end of Prohibition brings new opportunities. But he faces new danger from an old adversary who is finally making his move."

