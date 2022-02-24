'Peaky Blinders' Season 1 - 5 Recap: Everything To Remember Ahead Of Finale Season 6

Peaky Blinders is among the prominent British period crime drama television series which has created a buzz among the audience. The series premiered in September 2013 on BBC Two and went on to release a further season later on. As the fifth season of the show recently premiered on TV, the makers announced the sixth season with an update that it will be the last and final season of the show.

Peaky Blinders features an ensemble cast of prolific actors namely Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson featuring as Tommy Shelby, Elizabeth "Polly" Gray, and Arthur Shelby, the gang's senior members. Sam Neill, Annabelle Wallis, Iddo Goldberg, Charlotte Riley, Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Adrien Brody, etc. Read further to revisit the first five seasons of the show to learn what has happened so far.

Peaky Blinders Recap

Peaky Blinders season 1

The story began with a backdrop of Birmingham 1991 following the events of the First World War. It introduces the character of Tommy Shelby who gets a consignment of guns. On the other hand, Inspector Campbell tries to retrieve them but Shelby decides to keep them for leverage. Tommy later strikes up a deal with Campbell. Later on, Grace goes to Campbell and replaces the information about guns in order to ensure Tommy's safety. She then gets a marriage proposal from Campbell but it is later revealed that she is in love with Tommy.

Peaky Blinders season 2

Season 2 begins with Freddie's funeral after he passes away due to Spanish flu. On the other hand, Grace attempts to shoot Campbell but he escapes death and returns to Birmingham. Later on, Alfie and Sabini collaborate to murder Arthur's men while Grace returns to Tommy after she gets married and reveals that she is pregnant.

Peaky Blinders season 3

It begins with a backdrop of 1924 when Tommy and Grace get married while Mr Romanov pays gratitude to Tommy for killing the impostor. Furthermore, Grace gets shot and killed at the Shelby Charity Foundation dinner while the Grand Duchess Tatiana distributes it among the Shelby family. However, the police later arrive and arrest them all.

Peaky Blinders season 4

The fourth season of the show further follows the story of the Shelby family who is released from prison. Each of the members then receives a letter from the Sicilian mafia revealing that they'd been marked for death for murdering Angel and Vincente. On the other hand, Tommy betrays Jessie Eden and becomes a Labour MP in Birmingham South.

Peaky Blinders season 5

Season 5 begins in 1929 followed by the events of the financial crisis. The story then revolves around Tommy Shelby's encounter with a politician and how his response will affect the future of the entire nation.

Peaky Blinders season 6

Directed by Anthony Byrne, Peaky Blinders season 6 is set to release on 27 February 2022 with its first episode releasing on the same date. The second episode will be released on 6 March 2022.

Image: Instagram/@peakyblindersofficial