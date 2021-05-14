'Peaky Blinders' Season 6: A Look At The Fan Theories Of Cillian Murphy Starrer Show

Ahead of Peaky Blinders Season 6's release, fans have been excited about how the story will unfold. The previous season ended on a surprising note, on a cliffhanger, something which was not done in previous parts. Tommy Shelby sets up a plan to assassinate, Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Clafin), a fascist politician. However, he fails to do so and is now confused about how things went haywire. Peaky Blinders season 6 plot will continue from there. While you are waiting for the release, read some of the popular fan theories about the upcoming season.

A look at Peaky Blinders Season 6 fan theories

Black Cat in Tommy's dream is Michael

Thomas Shelby in his suicidal dreams has seen the presence of a black cat. While Polly tells him that the significance of a black cat in the dream points towards a traitor in his life. Fans think that the most likely person who would betray Tommy is none other than Michael. Even in the past, he has betrayed him.

Aberama Gold is alive

Another fan theory points towards the survival of yet another character, Aberama Gold. Peaky Blinders fans are used to seeing a character die and making a comeback. Earlier Arthur's grand return in the last season shocked the fans, given he died a few seasons ago. On the other hand, Alfie Solomon was also shot in the head and he made his appearance in the next season. Although Aberama was shot multiple times, fans believe that there is some unfinished business with Billy Boys that might promise his return.

Gina Gray is working with Oswald Mosley

Gina Gray has been trying really hard to fit in since her arrival. Her hatred towards Shelby family began when she was treated as an outsider. Now fans believe that there is something going on between her and Oswald Mosley. During the ballerina performance at the Shelby house, the duo shared a glance at one another. This might add to the theory that she is set up by Mosley to find dirt on the family from the inside.

Mosley was aware that Tommy would betray him

This doesn't come as a surprise, given that Tommy and Mosley aren't each other's biggest supporters. Due to the gipsy background, Tommy doesn't align with the racist stereotyping that Mosley follows. At many events, Mosley has disrespected Tommy's wife and has also sent threats to him. The real question arises that how did Mosley know that Tommy is about to make a move.

Billy Grade is a double agent

Since the time, Peaky Blinders kidnapped and held him as a hostage, Billy hasn't been their big fan. Even though he is a singer by profession, he has been getting threats from Arthur in every episode. Fans believe that he has the possibility of turning into a spy since Arthur told him the plans about killing Mosley.

IMAGE: Peaky Blinders Official's Instagram

