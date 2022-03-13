'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The final season of the popular BBC period crime drama titled Peaky Blinders is currently streaming online and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait to learn what fate holds for the Shelby family. Season 6 of the much-loved Cillian Murphy-starrer premiered on February 27, 2022, and the first episode was titled 'Black Day'. After the first episode of the season was released last week, fans now wonder how to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 3 online.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 3 release date and time

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 3 will air on Sunday at 9 pm GMT. This means the upcoming episode will be available to Indian fans at around 2.30 am IST on Monday, March 14, 2022. Although the first five seasons of the hit show are available on Netflix, there is still no announcement about when the latest and final season will be available on the online streaming platform.

Peaky Blinders season 6

Helmed by David Caffrey and Tim Mielants, the hit show stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role as Tommy Shelby. The earlier season of the show ended with a massive cliffhanger, and fans can't wait to see what season 6 has in store for them. The show cast also includes Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle and others. The episodes that have been released so far from the sixth season of the show have received heaps of love and praise from fans and viewers. The latest season is currently available on BBC One and Player.

Image: Twitter/@Impracticaltv