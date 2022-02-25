'Peaky Blinders' Season 6: Release Date, Trailer, How To Watch Series Finale And More

BBC's period crime drama Peaky Blinders will be coming to an end with its sixth and final season. Peaky Blinders season 6 is all set to premiere this week on BBC One and Netflix and fans have been over the edge to see how the story of the Shelby family will be coming to an end. Here is all you need to know the release date, plot, release time of Peaky Blinder's season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release date

BBC recently announced that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on 27 February 2022. Season 6 will air on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in the UK. Outside the UK, it will stream on Netflix. All five seasons of the BBC series have had six episodes each season, so it is expected that the final chapter will also follow that pattern. The first episode of Peaky Blinders season 6 will be called 'Black Day'. Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 debuts on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT on BBC One and Netflix.

Season 5 of Peaky Blinders was left at a cliffhanger and saw Cillian Murphy's Tom Shleby pointing a gun at his head and trying to kill himself as he gets plagued by his late wife Grace's vision. The latest season of the show will take place without Helen McRory, who died of breast cancer in April 2021. She was one of the main cast members of the movie and portrayed the role of Aunt Polly.

Will there be a Peaky Blinders movie?

The creator of Peaky Blinder, Steven Knight, has confirmed that there will be a feature film based on the Shelby family that will be the final goodbye. As per a report by Variety, Knight spoke at the BFI London Film Festival about the highly anticipated 6th and final season and also gave an update about the feature film. Knight said that the movie would go on floors after Season 6 and the movie will be the end of the road for Peaky Blinders. He said, "And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it."

Image: Instagram/@peakyblindersofficial