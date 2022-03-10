'Peaky Blinders' Season 6: When Will The Final Season Release On Netflix In India? Read

It was February 27, when the sixth and the final season of Peaky Blinders was released on BBC for British viewers. Reportedly, the Cillian Murphy starrer period crime drama will continue its broadcast on the British platform till April 3. The Peaky Blinders season 6 has already received immense critical appreciation by UK fans, however, the question about when it will be made available for international fans is yet unclear. If you are eager for the series' arrival on Netflix, then you've come to the perfect place. Continue reading to know when the final season of the web show will release on Netflix in India?

When will Peaky Blinders season 6 will release on Netflix?

The first five seasons of the fictional series starring Cillian Murplhy streams on the OTT giant Netflix. Now, after its UK launch, the international premiere of the show has piqued the interest of fans. As per a report in Tech Radar, Peaky Blinders season 6 is likely to arrive on Netflix around March 20. Unfortunately, the OTT giant has now yet officially confirmed the news as of yet. If not Netflix, the creators might also use Amazon Prime Video to stream the newly released season. However, the first five seasons of the show is available for the audiences on Netflix.

When will Peaky Blinders season 6 will release in India?

As mentioned earlier, the international release can only be confirmed when Netflix releases an official statement on the same. Hence, Indian fans of the show have to wait a little longer to watch the conclusion of the period crime drama.

What to expect from Peaky Blinders season 6?

SPOILER ALERT

Fan of Peaky Blinders know that aunt Polly was Tommy Shelby's most trusted person. However, the Harry Potter alum Helen McCrory passed away in April 21 due to breast cancer. After her death, the makers of the show have also killed her character aunt Polly in the very first episode of the season. Without Polly, Cillian Murphy's Tommy is left all alone fighting a battle within himself as he plans to take his vengeance. With Polly gone, Shelby has almost no one to trust blindly. In addition to this, he has also lost the valuable insights and guidance that always backed him up.