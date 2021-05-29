'Peaky Blinders' Star Cillian Murphy Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Co-star Helen McCrory

A Quiet Place 2 star Cillian Murphy quite recently paid a tribute to his late Peaky Blinders cast mate, Helen McCrory. While interacting with the officials at The Guardian, Murphy expressed how he was "kind of in awe about how she lived her life". In addition to the same, the Inception actor even commended her ability to be able to balance work and life. The actor even went on to imply that she was one of the most gifted and talented actors he had ever seen, and she was also the colleague who was the closest to him. The actor also went on to share how the late actor had the ability to exude power as well as vulnerability simultaneously. One of the final statements from Murphy saw him revealing that the late star was "just so cool and fun", and she had "such compassion for everyone she met.".

A little about the character played by Helen McCrory in Peaky Blinders:

Helen McCrory played Polly Gray, the aunt to Thomas Shelby, the character played by Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders. The character played by the late Peaky Blinders cast member, in addition to being an aunt to the central characters of the film, also acted as a treasurer and a business advisor for Shelby's family-run business. For a brief period, McCrory was also seen taking charge of the Sheldon company. But, after her stepping down, she still ensured that she stayed a part of the empire that was in part built by her by acting as a consultant and the authoritative figure on The Shelby Company's financial matters.

About Helen McCrory death:

McCrory breathed her last on April 16th, 2021, after succumbing to cancer. At one point, she was even seen as Narcissa Malfoy, the mother to Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy in the final few Harry Potter films. McCrory is survived by her two children, Manon McCrory-Lewis, Gulliver Lewis, and her husband, Homeland and Billions actor Damien Lewis, who announced the same with the following post.

Ever since the news regarding the unexpected passing of Helen McCrory made it online, many of her former co-stars and colleagues from the entertainment industry took to various social media sites in order to pay their last respects to the departed screen legend. Some shared pictures from the time they spent with the late legend. Others, on the other hand, simply shared a post with text on it through which they revealed how they felt about McCrory's sudden departure.

The western entertainment fraternity pays their last respects to the late Helen McCrory:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.