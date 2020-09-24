'PEN15' Drama Teacher: Why Does The Dad-looking Actor Look So Familiar?

PEN15 may be unknown for some viewers but it is strongly finding its hold on the mainstream audience with the ongoing second season. PEN15 is a Hulu original series that is based in the comedy genre. It was created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle who play the 13-year-old version of themselves from back in the year 2000.

The interesting take is that the two middle-aged people are the only adults playing a middle school drama. However, the sixth episode of the second season brought the addition of a new character in the role of a drama teacher who looks eerily familiar.

Also read: Salma Hayek Proudly Shows-off Her 'white Hair Of Wisdom', Fans Call Her 'timeless Beauty'

Why is the drama teacher in 'PEN15' looks familiar?

Michael Angarano plays the role of Greg Rosso in the series who is a drama teacher.He can be seen wearing dad sneakers coupled with a hat and being obsessed with the words honest and real. Though this is the first time Michael appeared on the show, he had striking similarities from a teenage actor back in the early 200s. The actor had previously featured in the film Sky High which had made $86 million against a budget of $35 million.

Image courtesy - Still from Sky High

It is not like the actor has taken a break from work, he just hasn't featured in anything considerable like 'PEN15'. Though the actor has yet only acted in one episode of the series, he is expected to become a series regular. Another connection Michael shares with the cast of PEN15 is that he is in a relationship with the star of the series, Maya Erskine. Since the two main comedians are the only ones not playing their age on-screen, Michael had to go through watching his real-life girlfriend flirt with a boy half her age.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba To Encourage BIPOC And Women Filmmakers; Details Inside

Besides being in Sky High, Michael has also been in a number of projects as a young actor like This is Us, I'm Dying Up Here, Will & Grace, and more. Maya and Micheal had revealed their relationship to the public back in 2019. the two also share a number of photos with each other on their respective social media.

Also read: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Production Has Spent Nearly $3 Million On COVID-19 Tests

Also read: 'Enola Holmes' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.