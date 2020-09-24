'PEN15' Drama Teacher: Why Does The Dad-looking Actor Look So Familiar?

PEN15 may be unknown for some viewers but it is strongly finding its hold on the mainstream audience with the ongoing second season. PEN15 is a Hulu original series that is based in the comedy genre. It was created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle who play the 13-year-old version of themselves from back in the year 2000.
The interesting take is that the two middle-aged people are the only adults playing a middle school drama. However, the sixth episode of the second season brought the addition of a new character in the role of a drama teacher who looks eerily familiar.
Michael Angarano plays the role of Greg Rosso in the series who is a drama teacher.He can be seen wearing dad sneakers coupled with a hat and being obsessed with the words honest and real. Though this is the first time Michael appeared on the show, he had striking similarities from a teenage actor back in the early 200s. The actor had previously featured in the film Sky High which had made $86 million against a budget of $35 million.
It is not like the actor has taken a break from work, he just hasn't featured in anything considerable like 'PEN15'. Though the actor has yet only acted in one episode of the series, he is expected to become a series regular. Another connection Michael shares with the cast of PEN15 is that he is in a relationship with the star of the series, Maya Erskine. Since the two main comedians are the only ones not playing their age on-screen, Michael had to go through watching his real-life girlfriend flirt with a boy half her age.
Besides being in Sky High, Michael has also been in a number of projects as a young actor like This is Us, I'm Dying Up Here, Will & Grace, and more. Maya and Micheal had revealed their relationship to the public back in 2019. the two also share a number of photos with each other on their respective social media.
