Penn Badgley Reveals His 'Gossip Girl' Character Was More Villainous Than ‘You’; Read

The You actor, Penn Badgley, recently talked about the most challenging scene he had to perform in the finale of his popular drama series, Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl, featuring Penn Badgley was written by Cecily von Ziegesar and was developed for television by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage for The CW. The show also featured actors namely Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen, Matthew Settle, and Kelly Rutherford, among others.

Penn Badgley on Gossip Girl's storyline being 'twisted'

According to a recent interview with Esquire, Penn Badgley made an interesting revelation about how essaying the role of Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl was one of the creepiest roles he had done in his career. He even compared his role to his latest character from You, in which he plays a serial killer, and revealed that his Gossip Girl character was more villainous than his role in You.

Speaking about the most challenging scene he had to perform in the series, Gossip Girl, Penn Badgley stated that it was one of the series finale scenes in which his character had to say that the titular blogger was dead. Explaining his trouble performing the scene, he said, "I could not keep it together. Something came over me and I just couldn't say it. I kept laughing. I couldn't stop. I was sweating. I was having an out-of-body experience." The scene which he was referring to was deposited at the end of the episode when everyone learnt that he was the mysterious blogger.

The actor also spoke about his American psychological thriller television series and stated how he was able to switch from a mysterious blogger in Gossip Girl to a serial killer in You. He then stated, "I'm just present with the words I read on the screen and when it's awful and it kind of like, makes your skin crawl, that's what comes up and that's what I do. I think if I tried to profile [Joe] really—like a psychopath—You would be disgusting and unwatchable," as quoted by

Penn Badgley is currently being featured on the series, You, which is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble and based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The third season of the show is currently streaming on Netflix and it was recently renewed for a fourth season.

