Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Maker John Speaks On How The Show Is Relevant In America

The makers of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels recently spoke to a leading daily about certain parts of the show reflecting in the current times. They spoke about how disturbing it is to witness similar instances in real life but were of the opinion that such trends have always been a part of America. They said that the objective was to somewhere speak about the issues that also happen in 2020.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels maker on relatability factor

The series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, was recently released on Showtime and has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the people. In a recent interview with a leading international news portal, the makers of the show spoke about how the events in the show are somewhat relevant to the current scenario in the United States of America. Writer John Logan said that it is eerie and disturbing how much the narratives that were dramatized by them have been reflecting on the world. He shed some light on how the last few episodes showcased the lynching of a coloured character by the police force. The show also featured a peaceful march following the lynching which gradually turns into a racial riot.

John Logan spoke about how these trends have always been a part of America. He said the ideas of xenophobia, racism, homophobia, and antisemitism have always prevailed in the society. He also added that these issues have been papered over for a while now but they have been surfacing as these are becoming increasingly unacceptable and impossible. He said that he is gratified that the show is speaking to this moment because they wanted it to be about the current times even though the plot is set in 1938. Right now, it is singularly about the moment that all of us live in.

About Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels talks about a gruesome murder case that is being investigated by two detectives, Tiago Vega and Lewis Michener. The show has been created by John Logan and is being loved by the audience across the world. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels stars actors like Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, and Kery Bishe in a pivotal role. Have a look at the trailer of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels here.

