'Penthouse' Star Kim So Yeon In Talks To Feature In 'Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 2' As Lead

Actor Kim So Yeon is a known Korean celebrity known for essaying the negative role of Cheon Sen Jin in the Korean show, The Penthouse: War in Life. According to a report by Soompi, Kim So Yeon may be appearing in a new drama. On Wednesday, an industry representative revealed to the South Korean outlet, Sports Chosun that So Yeon will join tvN’s upcoming drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2 as the female lead.

Kim So Yeon to feature in Modern Fantasy drama, Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 2

According to Soompi, Penthouse star Kim So Yeon's agency J-Wide Company responded to the report by saying that K-drama, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2 is one of the projects that she received a script for. "Nothing about her appearance has been finalized."

Originally, the K-drama aired at the end of 2020 and featured Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum in a modern fantasy story about a male Gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) who settles in a town and a producing director who investigates the supernatural.

Earlier in September this year, a representative from tvN said that they were currently in the middle of discussions about a renewed season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed. They revealed that they are planning for 16 episodes and Kang Shin Hyo, who helmed the first season, will also be in charge of the new season. Fans have high expectations as historical backgrounds like the Joseon Dynasty and Japanese colonial era might be included in the new story.

The report suggests that the Goblin star Lee Dong Wook will continue to play the male lead character, however, there will be a new female lead in the renewed season. If So Yeon accepts the offer, she will portray the role of the female lead.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, So Yeon has appeared in numerous hit projects. She was last seen in K-drama titled The Penthouse that became a huge hit and recorded high viewership ratings. The actor won the hearts of millions with her detailed portrayal of the evil character named Cheon Seo Jin. Thus, her fans are eager to find out what role she’ll take next.

Image: Instagram/@sysysy1102