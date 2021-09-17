'Penthouse: War In Life' Season 3 Maintains Top Spot On List Of Most Buzz-worthy Dramas

As per Soompi, Good Data Corporation recently revealed the top-ranking drama series and cast members for the second week of September. The ranking shows fans the data from September 6 to 12 of series that are currently airing or will be released soon, which are creating a buzz on social media, online communities, blogs and articles. This gives fans insight about shows to add to their watch list and look forward to. It was revealed that The Penthouse 3 secured a top spot on the list with stars Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah in the lead.

The Penthouse: War in Life Season 3 remains top-ranking drama series

The Penthouse season 3 ranked first in the Good Data Corporation list as per Soompi, for being the most buzzworthy drama series. The series stars Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah, who enjoys a massive following for their work. Apart from them, the show also features hoi Ye Bin and Yoon Jong Hoon in lead roles. Helmed by Joo Dong-min, the series received love and praise from many.

The Penthouse 3 was closely followed by Hospital Playlist 2, which moved up from the last week's rankings, where it came in third place. The much-loved show came to an end on Thursday and the finale had fans in tears. The latest season of the show has 12 episodes and saw Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Jeon Mi-do, Yoo Yeon-seok and Kim Dae-myung go through good times and bad before the season ended.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha came in third place after Hospital Playlist 2. The romantic comedy streams on Netflix and sees Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang-yi take on the lead roles. The series is a remake of Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong, a 2004 South Korean film. The show follows a dentist, who moves to a small village near the sea. There, she crosses paths with a handyman, who is determined to help all his neighbours in need. In fourth place was Lovers of the Red Sky, followed by Lost and High Class. Next on the list were Revolutionary Sisters, Police University, Red Shoes and The Road: The Tragedy of One.

Image: Twitter/@sutaenghoon