Percy Jackson And The Olympians First Teaser Out, To Make OTT Debut In December

The makers announced the Percy Jackson And The Olympians web series back in 2020. In the next few months, the star cast of the film including Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri was introduced to the audience as the lead actors of the show. Now, after almost two years since the adaptation went into production, the first teaser of PJATO has been unveiled by Disney+ on Friday.

2 things you need to know

Percy Jackson And The Olympians is based on the 2005 children's novel, The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.

The first season of the show will be followed by another four seasons based on Rick’s Percy Jackson book series.

Percy Jackson on the road of self-discovery

The teaser opens with the voice of Virginia Kull as Percy's mother Sally Jackson. While the footage doesn't reveal much, it does feature Percy, Annabeth and Grover in action as they search for the lightning bolt from Zeus that Percy is charged of stealing.

We get glimpses of some of the gods and creatures they meet along the way, including Medusa and the minotaur that Percy and his mother meet in the books on their way to Camp Half-Blood. "Percy Jackson. We've been expecting you," says Glynn Turman, who plays Mr. Brunner, aka Chiron, as the teaser ends.

What is the plotline of the first season of Percy Jackson?

Season 1 of the Percy Jackson show will narrate the story of twelve-year-old Percy who has just learned that he is a demigod and is coming to terms with his new godlike powers when Zeus accuses him of stealing his master's lightning. Percy must go on an adventure with the help of Grover and Annabeth to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Aside from Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri, PJATO also stars notable actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, and more. The first two episodes of the show will drop on December 20, followed by weekly drops.