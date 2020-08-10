'Perry Mason' Ending Explained: How Will Emily's Mistrial Affect The Show's Next Season?

Perry Mason is the latest HBO show that has created headlines with its shocking twists and turns. The Matthew Rhys starrer just concluded its first season and has already been renewed for a second season. So what will happen to Emily Dodson now? Find out more details about the show’s ending here.

'Perry Mason' ending explained

Perry Mason is a fictional character that has seen several on-screen and radio renditions in the past. The fictional criminal lawyer has entertained people for ages. Now, this fictional character received a brand new rendition with the HBO show Perry Mason. The show’s first season has already concluded and the next season is already on its way.

Ending of Perry Mason

Perry Mason season one ended with Charlie Dodson's case being treated as a mistrial. But even the jury could not hold Charlie’s mother Emily guilty for it, her problems might not end here. Throughout the season, it was visible that Attorney Barnes treated this case as a way to secure the Mayor’s position. So even though Emily was not charged for murdering her son, we might see more of her in season two.

The real killer of Charlie Dodson a.k.a. Joe Ennis got away without even attending the last hearing. While this case did not hurt Ennis in any way, he paid for his sins as Holcomb planned his death. Holcomb orchestrating an entire plot to kill Ennis does not come as a surprise since he was eager to cover his corrupt tracks. But even though Holcomb has gotten away with killing Ennis, Perry Mason is still alive and their paths might cross once again in season 2.

Emily’s story has a bittersweet end which many people did not expect. But now, Emily is entangled in a new scheme by Birdy. This scheme of Charlie resurrecting in a new baby seems to be driving Emily to the edge. Perry Mason himself is concerned about this, no wonder he visits sister Alice in Los Angeles. The religious angle in Charlie’s death gets explored in detail the more Perry Mason talks with sister Alice.

Perry Mason’s future in 'Perry Mason' season 2

Perry Mason finally got the started he was desperately waiting for. He has set up his lawyer shop and is now ready to solve more crimes and give more concluding arguments in the court. But he is not alone in this new journey. Della Street is right beside him to be his associate but will soon be is partner after she gets a law degree.

But none the less, Drake has surrendered his gun and badge and is ready to accompany Perry Mason on his new adventures. It will be interesting to see how this new gang takes on the crime world.

