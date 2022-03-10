Pete Davidson To Essay His Fictional Self In Comedy Series Backed By Lorne Michaels; Read

Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson is all set to headline a comedy series inspired by his own life. The tentatively titled project Bupkis also has Pete on board as a writer along with his long time collaborator and pal Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller, according to Deadline. The upcoming project, which comes from Universal Television and Saturday Night Live showrunner- Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, is being billed as a 'raw, unflinching, fictionalized version' of Davidson's real life.

It is said to have an amalgamation of 'grounded storytelling' with 'absurd elements' showcasing an unfiltered view through Davidson's eyes. The show is being executively produced by Davidson, Sirus and Miller along with Michael, Andrew Singer and Erin David from Broadway Video.

Pete Davidson to headline a comedy series inspired by his life

Bupkis, which has been compared with Larry David’s sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, will be reflecting Davidson's real-life persona 'with an unapologetically unfiltered' storytelling. As of now, it is being pitched to big streamers, out of whom Prime Video and Peacock have expressed keen interest. Makers have also engaged in conversations with A-list talent for curating an ensemble cast around Davidson.

Davidson became one of the youngest ever to star as an SNL cast member, making only seldom appearances on the Weekend Update. Over the years, he has come one of the most notable stars associated with sketch comedy and has also been grabbing headlines for his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

As of now, Davidson has taken a break from SNL as he films the Miramax horror thriller The Home. His next appearance on the big screen will be with Bodies Bodies Bodies, set to premiere on SXSW. He also has Good Mourning with a U alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, as well as Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian recently spilt beans on whether fans will see Pete make an appearance in the upcoming show The Kardasians on Hulu. In an interview with Variety, she said, "I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does." She continued, "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PETEDAVIDSON.93)