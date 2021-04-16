Pete Davidson To Play Joey Ramone In Upcoming Netflix Biopic 'I Slept With Joey Ramone'

Famous actor and comedian Pete Davidson will now be seen in the Netflix biopic I Slept with Joey Ramone, where he plays the titular role. The news of the project just came out a day ago on Thursday, April 15, 2021, marking the death anniversary of the late musician. Find out all the details about the movie as you read further.

Pete Davidson to play Joey Ramone in an upcoming Netflix biopic

I Slept with Joey Ramone was announced on April 15, 2021, marking 20 years since the passing of Ramone, who passed away on April 15, 2001. The movie is set to revolve around the life and times of Ramone. The musician, who was born as Jeffrey Ross Hyman in 1951, founded the music group named Ramones.

It featured John Cummings, Douglas Colvin and Tom Erdelyi, was found in Queens, New York in the year 1974. Joey went on to change the vibe of rock music by breaking it down to Chuck Berry-level basic, only playing twice as fast. The music group is said to be the first true punk rock band, thus helping in the launch of the British punk scene with their performances around the United Kingdom in 1976. The band ended in the year 1996.

The biopic will be based on the memoir I Slept with Joey Ramone, which was authored by the music icon’s brother Mickey Leigh, who is also on board the project as executive producer. Adam Fogelson, the chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group says, “Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother's band -- he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way”. He further adds, “I Slept with Joey Ramone' is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family”.

The upcoming biopic will bring back Pete Davidson with the filmmaker Jason Orley. The latter had also directed his 2019 coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence and his latest stand-up special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York. Both Pete and Jason will also serve as executive producers for the project alongside David Spiegelman and Rory Rosengarten.

With inputs from PTI

Image Source: Pete Davidson's Instagram