Petition With Over 25,000 Signs Opposes Colton Underwood's Upcoming Netflix Documentary

The internet's cancel culture has struck again and this time The Bachelor star Colton Underwood seems to be the target. An online petition has asked for the 23rd season of The Bachelor on Netflix starring Colton Underwood to be cancelled and removed from the streaming platform. The petition has received more than 25,000 signatures so far.

The document states that Colton Underwood's unacceptable behaviour towards The Bachelor's winner Cassie Randolph had fueled fans to call for the cancellation of The Bachelor on Netflix. Colton Underwood and Cassie had dated for two years before they called off their relationship with each other. Cassie had then filed a restraining order against the former American football player after almost four months after they broke up. Here's what happened between the two celebrities.

What happened between Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph?

Colton Underwood was the lead in The Bachelor's season 23 where Cassie Randolph received the rose and became the final winner of the show. The couple were together for two years from November 2018 to May 2020. Later in 2020, Cassie Randolph made headlines when she filed for a restraining order against Underwood in September 2020 claiming that he would stalk her outside her Los Angeles house and lurk around her parents' Huntington Beach House. Allegedly, Colton Underwood would harass Randolph by sending her text messages from unknown numbers and planted a tracking device on her car.

In 2021, Colton Underwood came out of the closet as gay on Good Morning America. He also apologised for his behaviour towards Cassie after their breakup. Soon after that Variety reported that a Netflix documentary would be made on Colton Underwood's journey and experiences as a gay man.

This angered many Bachelor fans who started a petition on April 14, 2021, titled "Cancel Colton Underwood’s Netflix Documentary". "Cassie is a victim of Colton’s abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way. Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behaviour", the petition read. The petition aims to gain more than 35,000 signatures and has already passed the 25,000-mark.

(Promo Image Source: Colton Underwood Instagram)