Phoebe Dynevor Was Aware About Regé-Jean Page’s Exit From 'Bridgerton'

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page have both gained mass popularity for starring alongside each other in the popular show Bridgerton. However, Page’s sudden exit from the second season of the show came as shock for the fans, as he announced the development a few weeks ago. While this news was an unexpected development for many, it appears that Phoebe had a little knowledge about it before it was made public. In her recent interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the actor revealed about how she had received a “heads up” about his exit before the announcement.

Phoebe Dynevor on being aware about Regé-Jean Page’s exit

While the chemistry between the two actors was widely praised by the fans, Page’s absence in Bridgerton season 2 was out of the blue, given that he had played one of the central roles in the series. However, Phoebe has revealed that she was aware that Page was on his way out, as she was given a “heads up”. However, she added that the show “centres around the Bridgertons” and not any individual character. She also hinted about the other characters that will be introduced in the future, given that “there are 8 books”, referring to the novel series from which the show has been adapted from.

Phoebe said that she felt “sad” because of Page’s exit but is looking forward to “reuniting” with her “family”. She also recalled one of the scenes they had shot together, which shows them dance with each other towards the end of the first episode of season 1. She recalled feeling “special” while filming their dance scene and that she had also felt nervous during the scene, as she had always thought of herself as a “terrible dancer”. The actor also reminisced about working hard to get into their respective characters, which included horseback riding and etiquette lessons.

The Bridgerton's cast also features other known actors such as Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Sabrina Bartlett, Bessie Carter and others, portraying some of the main characters. The series had premiered on Netflix in December last year and has rapidly earned a strong viewership. Fans are now waiting for the arrival of Bridgerton season 2.

IMAGE: PHOEBE DYNEVOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.