'Pinni' Review: Neena Gupta & Tahira Kashyap Get Praised By Netizens For The Movie

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently released her short film, Pinni on streaming giant, Netflix and Flipkart Video. The film is a story about a homemaker, whose personality, despite her intelligence and smartness, is diminished due to stereotypes. The fans of the actor and netizens took to Twitter to give their reviews about the short film.

Plot of the film

Pinni is a family drama film that is a part of one of the seven segments of the short anthology film Zindagi. The film chronicles the life of Sudha, who is in her 60s and is a happy and diligent homemaker. Apart from that, she is acquainted with current affairs much against the general stereotyping of the homemaker.

Sudha feels that her personality is being diminished to what she does in the kitchen. So what will she do next? Will she rebel or continue with her life the way it is going?

Pinni review by audience and netizens

Soon after the film released on the two platforms, netizens gushed social media platforms with their comments and reactions about the same. Many people revealed how much they liked the movie and what they enjoyed watching in it. A few people complimented Pinni's characters and praised Neena Gupta for her acting performance in the film and stated that she has yet again proved her talent.

Can't wait to see #Pinni again on @NetflixIndia ... your work was always outstanding âœŒâœŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ — Ayushmann_Sabki_Jaan (@ASJ_1234) February 22, 2021

Pinni was beautiful; thank you! — shruti (@flirtingshadows) February 23, 2021

That was an amazing and super cute short film! ðŸ˜

Neena Gupta ji is wonderful as usual! â¤ï¸ — bulbul kharbanda (@bulbulkharbanda) February 24, 2021

Many other people commented on Twitter that Neena Gupta's movies never disappoint her fans and she delivers a great performance in all her projects. Several other people also applauded Tahira Kashyap’s direction and stated on social media that she always gets thought-provoking stories on screen. Numerous other people left heart emoticons to show that they liked the movie well. A few other online users also commented on social media that they shall watch the movie again.

Pinni's cast details

Pinni is a short film written and directed by Tahira Kashyap. The film stars Neena Gupta and Shishir Sharma in the leading roles. The film was produced by Guneet Monga under the Sikhya Entertainment banner and released on February 19, 2020.

Where to watch Pinni?

This short film is available to stream on Netflix and Flipkart Video.

