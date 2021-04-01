Plant Based Seafood Seaspiracy Trends After Netflix Releases Documentary

Since the release of the Netflix show Seaspiracy, plant-based fish has been trending all over the world. The documentary revolves around the environmental impact of fishing and is directed by Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker. Several organisations are now talking about the impact of fishing and are spreading awareness about the subject. The show also urges people to shift from animal-based food to plant-based which will help in restoring the environment. Read further about plant-based seafood.

Seaspiracy opens the gate to plant-based fish

The documentary also explores the different kind of food that can replace fish in people's diet. For example, algae-based seafood, plant-based salmon and many more. Vegans have come forward to support the film and are asking people to replace the fish with available alternatives. As per scoop.co.nz, the NZ Vegetarian Society is now encouraging people to look up the benefits of plant-based food. On the other hand, the country is looking forward to "veganise" certain food. Several restaurants in New Zealand are already offering the alternative to popular fish dishes. For example, Lord of the Fries, a popular vegan restaurant is now offering a plant-based alternative to fish and are calling it "Phish Burger".

Vegan Seafood brand Atlantic Natural Foods came forward and supported the move and called it a "timely reminder" of the impact on animals due to our day to day consumptions. According to plantbasednews.org, the brand's chairman Douglas Hines sent a statement to the website where he stated that it is our responsibility to help and reverse the harmful impact on sea creatures. He further talked about the demand for kinds of seafood and how one should switch their diet to help and sustain the environment.

Celebrities react to Seaspiracy

Various celebrities have also come forward to support the cause. Reality TV star Lucy Watson took to her Twitter account to talk about how the show made her aware of certain fish that she was eating before realising that it was harming the sea creature. Have a look at her tweet.

I used to eat “dolphin safe” tuna before I stopped eating fish. I had NO IDEA “dolphin safe” had zero credibility until I watched #Seaspiracy By eating fish I was killing not only them, but so many others ðŸ˜¢ðŸ‹ðŸ¦ˆðŸ¦­ðŸ³ðŸ¬ðŸŸðŸ™ — Lucy Watson (@imLucyWatson) March 25, 2021

On the other hand, music legend Bryan Adams took to his Twitter and asked his 600k+ fans to watch the show. He even added hashtags like #Stopkillingfish. Check out his tweet.

"Plant-based seafood" is trending worldwide after the airing of the documentary. Netizens are now sharing the benefits of plant-based food as well as sharing the images of alternatives. Check it out.

In honor of #Seaspiracy I’d like to start a thread of vegan seafood. Drop your photos!!!!! ðŸŒ±



Save our planet by removing seafood from your diet. There’s plenty of plant-based options available. #Seaspiracy is very eye opening and exposes the truth behind the fishing industries. pic.twitter.com/4rkrm46xqR — Dominique ðŸŒ± (@veganhippiesol) March 25, 2021

Will the ocean be fish-less in 2048? No.



Is aquaculture necessary to help meet growing world ðŸŸ demand? Yes.



Should we improve fisheries management? Yes.



Should we improve aquaculture’s environmental performance? Yes.



Should we pursue plant-based seafood? Yes.#TheWorldIsBig — Richard Waite (@waiterich) March 27, 2021

