Last Updated:

Plant Based Seafood Seaspiracy Trends After Netflix Releases Documentary

Plant-based seafood is trending worldwide since the Netflix documentary, Seaspiracy released. Netizens are sharing alternatives to animal-based food.

Written By
Ruchi Chandrawanshi
Source: Still From Seaspiracy 

Source: Still From Seaspiracy 


Since the release of the Netflix show Seaspiracy, plant-based fish has been trending all over the world. The documentary revolves around the environmental impact of fishing and is directed by Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker. Several organisations are now talking about the impact of fishing and are spreading awareness about the subject. The show also urges people to shift from animal-based food to plant-based which will help in restoring the environment. Read further about plant-based seafood. 

READ | What is Plastic Pollution Coalition 'Seaspiracy'? Know controversies associated with it

Seaspiracy opens the gate to plant-based fish 

The documentary also explores the different kind of food that can replace fish in people's diet. For example, algae-based seafood, plant-based salmon and many more. Vegans have come forward to support the film and are asking people to replace the fish with available alternatives. As per scoop.co.nz, the NZ Vegetarian Society is now encouraging people to look up the benefits of plant-based food. On the other hand, the country is looking forward to "veganise" certain food. Several restaurants in New Zealand are already offering the alternative to popular fish dishes. For example, Lord of the Fries, a popular vegan restaurant is now offering a plant-based alternative to fish and are calling it "Phish Burger". 

READ | What is Seaspiracy about? Here's what fans should know about Netflix's new documentary

Vegan Seafood brand Atlantic Natural Foods came forward and supported the move and called it a "timely reminder" of the impact on animals due to our day to day consumptions. According to plantbasednews.org, the brand's chairman Douglas Hines sent a statement to the website where he stated that it is our responsibility to help and reverse the harmful impact on sea creatures. He further talked about the demand for kinds of seafood and how one should switch their diet to help and sustain the environment. 

READ | Seaspiracy's review: What is the documentary about? Why are people criticising it?

Celebrities react to Seaspiracy 

Various celebrities have also come forward to support the cause. Reality TV star Lucy Watson took to her Twitter account to talk about how the show made her aware of certain fish that she was eating before realising that it was harming the sea creature. Have a look at her tweet. 

READ | How accurate is Seaspiracy? Netflix documentary under radar for factual inconsistencies?

On the other hand, music legend Bryan Adams took to his Twitter and asked his 600k+ fans to watch the show. He even added hashtags like #Stopkillingfish. Check out his tweet. 

 "Plant-based seafood" is trending worldwide after the airing of the documentary. Netizens are now sharing the benefits of plant-based food as well as sharing the images of alternatives. Check it out. 

 

Promo Image Source: Still From Seaspiracy 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT