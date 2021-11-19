Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Take You Down 80s 'galiyaan & Chaubara'; Introduces 'Dil Bekaraar'

Yesteryear Bollywood divas, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure are all set to take a digital plunge with Dil Bekaraar. The online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar recently took to its official Instagram handle and posted an exciting video featuring Poonam and Padmini, wherein the duo can be seen introducing fans to their forthcoming family entertainer. Along with Poonam and Padmini, the web series also features Raj Babbar, Padmini Kohlapure, Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar, and Sukhmani Sadana.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Disney+ Hotstar posted a video where Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure can be seen introducing themselves and their upcoming debut web series. In the video, the stars can be seen saying, "Gen Z ke liye kahe toh (we are) #80sBollywood #Superstars. Aapne hamari kuch filmein toh zarur dekhi hogi (you might have watched our few films at least), Sohni Mahiwal, Noorie. Aur inki filmein (and her films), Zamaane Ko Dikhna Hai, Premrog. Oh Wow! Agar wo filmein aaj release hoti na, toh uspe dance reels zarur banti this (If today those films had been released, many dance reels would have made on it). 80s ki films ka mazaa hi kuch alag tha (80s films had their own funs).

They continued, "Aur aisi hi ek throwback karne wali family entertainer lekar aare hai hum dono (Similar to this, we are bringing a throwback family entertainer). Iss show mein hamara parivar 80s ki dashak mei basa hai (In this show, our family is set in 80s). Par hamari nok jhok, hamari harkatein bilkul timeless hai (However, our arguments, our habits are pretty timeless) #relatable. Toh zarur dekhiyega (watch) 'Dil Bekaraar' November 26 se."

Dhillon is known for her stint in films like Noorie, Red Rose, Sohni Mahiwal, Teri Meherbaniyan, and Karma, while Kolhapure is known for Souten, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Insaf Ka Tarazu, and others. Set in the 80s, the Disney+ Hotstar series is a sweet and sour story of Delhi’s Thakur family which is helmed by Habib Faisal. In the series, Dhillon will be seen portraying the role of a mother of five daughters. The series will be premiering on the site from November 26.

Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar