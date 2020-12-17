Pope Francis' Book 'Sharing The Wisdom Of Time' To Be Produced As A Docu-series By Netflix

Pope Francis’ Wisdom is now coming to Netflix. Netflix has announced a new docu-series based on Pope Francis’ book – Sharing the Wisdom of Time. This award-winning book written by the Pope and Friends will showcase the elders’ freedom through the OTT platform’s lenses. Find out more details about this new docu-series based on Pope Francis' book below.

Netflix has produced several book adaptations over the years. Their biographical drama film, The Two Popes was even nominated for an Academy Award. Now, the OTT giant has backed another project based on a pope’s life. Netflix will be soon producing a docu-series on Pope Francis’ award-winning book, Sharing the Wisdom of Time.

According to Variety’s report, this new Netflix series will share the experiences of elders from different countries recounting their personal experiences and sharing their wisdom. These stories will be presented through young filmmakers from the elder’s country. Apart from these elders, Pope Francis himself will feature in the series through his special commentary. As mentioned earlier, each of the elders will be from various countries. They will be touching on themes like love, life struggles, work and dreams.

In the book, Sharing the Wisdom of Time, stories from 30 elders from 30 countries were featured. Pope Francis himself reflected on his life story at the beginning of each chapter. Pope Francis’ book is a message to the younger generation to treat their elders as a source of unlimited wisdom and inspiring stories. In the book, Pope Francis has written that the elders of the world possess wisdom. He believes that the elders have “a great responsibility” to share their life experiences, their family history to their community and other people.

Pope Francis’ book Sharing the Wisdom of Time was first published in 2018. It was edited by Father Antonio Spadaro. This book has won awards at the Independent Press Awards, the Illumination Book Awards, Living Now Book Awards and several others. The Netflix series based on Pope Francis’ book will be produced by Stand By Me Productions. It will be available for streaming on Netflix in 2021.

