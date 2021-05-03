Porsha Williams' Net Worth: Details About 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star

Porsha Williams was first introduced during Season 5 of Real Housewives of Atlanta when she was married to NFL player Kordell Steward. However, the marriage fell apart and Porsha walked away from it with no money and her net worth took a huge hit. However, she continued to work hard to rebuild her wealth. Read ahead to know more about Porsha Williams' net worth.

A look at Porsha Williams' net worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Porsha Williams has an estimated net worth of around $400,000 currently. Reportedly, she made most of her income during season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Recently, she also launched her range of hair care products and bed linen.

When Porsha was married to Kordell, her net worth was about $16 million. In 2013, Kordell Steward filed for divorce from Porsha and also stated that he didn't have to pay his soon-to-be former wife any spousal support, nor split any assets with her due to the short duration of their marriage and prenuptial agreement. As a result, her net worth dropped from $16 million to $200,000.

Later, she was moved into a luxury rental but got into trouble over rent and she was behind on the $18,000 payment to the owner. She then landed a job as a host of Fox celebrity news and pop culture show Disha Nation for season 2. She also released her debut album Flatline through iTunes in 2014.

She owed the IRS $240,000 in unpaid taxes from 2009 to 2017 and was given a federal tax lien notice in January 2019. She was threatened with a property seizure by the government if she didn’t make the timely payment but managed to clear all her dues. In 2016, she bought a 5,920-square-foot house for $1.1 million.

Porsha Williams is currently a host on a new spinoff show on Bravo called Bravo’s Chat Room. She co-hosts the show with Hannah Berner and Gizelle Bryant. In July 2020, Porsha announced that she will be releasing her first book in 2021 titled The Pursuit of Porsha which will be about her childhood, and other private aspects of her life.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Promo Image source: Porsha Williams' Instagram)