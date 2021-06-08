'Pose' Cast Bids Farewell As The Show Goes Off-air, Share Posts On Social Media

Pose has gained wide popularity for the portrayal of a group of people in the late ’80s who belong to the LGBTQ community and racial minority groups in the United States. The show has successfully brought a total of three seasons and was recently concluded on television. The star cast of the show has taken to social media to celebrate the ending of the show, elaborating on the impact that it has made on the audience. Following are some of their reactions and other interesting details about the show.

Pose cast bids goodbye to the show on social media

The final episode of Pose season 3 has been aired on television, which brought an end to its story altogether. Actor Billy Porter, who played the role of Pray, called the show an “amazing gift” and called the journey “incredible. He concluded his heartfelt message by thanking everyone who has been a part of the show. Indya Moore also penned a warm note on her Instagram on the season finale, thanking all the fans for supporting the show with “open hearts and minds”.

Steven canals, on the other hand, had watched the final episode on a drive-in screening and thanked all his fans who had showed up to support him. Janet Mock remembered her co-star Dominque Jackson on Instagram who couldn’t make it to the shoot on the final day and emphasised on the work she has done in the show. In a long message that followed, she elaborated about her experience of being a part of the show, and how it has helped her elevate herself as a person. Jackson on the other hand, simply shared picture of her co-stars and expressed her admiration towards them to mark the occasion.

Pose had first premiered on the TV channel FX back in 2018 and has been felicitated at many prestigious award shows, including the Golden Globes. While the first season covers the 80’s, the following seasons transition towards the 90’s era. The Pose cast also features other known actors including Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and others playing some of the central characters.

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'POSE'

