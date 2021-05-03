'Pose' Writer Janet Mock Demands More Pay For Work, Admits Cheating On Boyfriend Angel

Writer, director and executive producer on the FX series Pose, Janet Mock delivered a speech on criticism of Hollywood at the show's season three premiere in NYC on April 29. In her fiery speech, Mock spoke on stage for nearly 15 minutes; where she asked why she wasn't paid more for her work on the series. At one point she went on saying: 'F*** Hollywood'. As per The Daily Beast's report, Mock said she was being paid $40,000 per episode but she deserved more.

More about Janet Mock's speech

During the rare in-person premiere amid the COVID pandemic, Janet Mock questioned the quality of the first two episodes, then addressed Murphy, saying that "you brought … girls in to help you." She continued and went on to demand more money and perks equivalent to other television execs. In her almost-quarter-of-an-hour speech, Janet revealed she had cheated on her boyfriend, Pose actor, Angel Bismark Curiel.

According to Page Six's report, Mock asked him to 'stand up'. Curiel nervously stood up while Mock bared open cheating on him with a fellow worker on the show. The same report further added that at that revelation, one of the show’s guest stars could be heard gasping and asked, "What the h*** is happening?". However, Janet continued and admitted that Angel is important to her and she does not want to live alone in a house.

Then the 38-year-old writer apologised to composer Our Lady J, a producer and writer on Pose, and said she’d tried to diminish her to "make herself bigger." Later, Mock provided some inspirational words for cast members, including Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and the show’s lead, MJ Rodriguez, before turning her attention back to the industry at large.

On the other hand, an insider, who has worked with Mock, told Page Six that she seemed "emotionally unhinged" and suggested her revelation about her relationship may have been the cause. Mock was scheduled to promote the show on Good Morning America on Friday, however, Page Six stated that her appearance was cancelled after she gave her speech. On the other hand, the trans woman and activist has not made any comments, so far, on her speech.