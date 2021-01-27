'Prabha Ki Diary' Season 2 Cast: See The Actors And Characters They Play In The Series

Prabha Ki Diary is a popular 2020 web series from Ullu that revolves around the life of an unsatisfied woman who has a desire to win her husband’s love but she continues to fail until she meets a stranger who becomes irresistible to her after a point of time. The web series received positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics and is now all geared up for the release of its new season on January 29, 2021. Read further ahead to know more about the Prabha Ki Diary season 2 cast members.

Prashantt Guptha

Written and directed by Sanjay Amar, Prabha Ki Diary season 2 features Prashantt Guptha who began his acting journey by training in NYC and later shifted to Mumbai. He has appeared in many Hindi movies and presently, he is a partner in a Hollywood company named Mulberry.

Pamela Mandal

Pamela Mandal is yet another popular cast of Prabha Ki Diary season 2 who essayed the lead role of Prabha who was unsatisfied with her husband and gets attracted towards a stranger who plans to misuse her. Apart from Prabha Ki Diary, Pamela Mandal has also been a significant part of movies in her career such as Jaggu Autowala, Mon Chay Tomay and Sin Story.

Dinesh Soni

Actor Dinesh Soni is one of the fresh faces amongst the Prabha Ki Diary cast who will be reprising his role in Prabha Ki Diary season 2 as well. He essayed a vital role of Anil in the web series.

Anupama Prakash

Anupama Prakash is another actor from the Prabha Ki Diary cast who will be seen in the upcoming season too. The actor has also been a significant part of another popular TV series named Woodpecker which received mixed reviews from the audience. Anupama Prakash appeared in this mini-series in about five episodes but had one of the vital characters called Mayra.

