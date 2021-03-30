Prachi Desai In 'Silence' And Other Top Female Cop Characters You Must Watch

From Singham to Satyameva Jayate, Bollywood has seen several cop movies over the years. Back in the day, such movies had male actors play the role. With the changing times, the industry is releasing movies and series with female cops, who made their space amongst the audience. Some characters explore the humane side of the cops whereas others show empowering female cops. Let us have a look at five female actors who aced their role as a cop.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah aced her role as Vartika Chaturvedi in the International Emmy Award-winning web series Delhi Crime. Her character was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma. The series revolves around the Nirbhaya case investigation. The audience loved her performance in the lead role of a no-nonsense police officer. She will be reprising her role in the second season.

Prachi Desai in Silence

The actor became a household name with her serial Kasam Se. She took up a role of a cop in the movie, Silence. The actor is making a comeback after few years and the audience will see her playing the role of an inspector. With the movie, she is all set to enter the digital space. She will be seen along with Manoj Bajypayee who will investigate a murder case. By the looks of it, Prachi appears to be a strong-headed cop who will do anything to find the killer.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi

The actor made her comeback with a web series Hundred where she played the role of a female cop. The character showed how she balanced her personal and professional life and what happens in the cop world. With the comic take, the series received a positive response from the audience. Lara made sure to entertain the audience with her dialogues. She will be reprising her role in the second season of the show.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha, who made her debut in a cop movie, is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming web series, Fallen. Sonakshi is all set to step into the world of OTT and play the role of a female cop. Her first look as the character appears to be intense and that she is ready to take over the world. The series will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal has done a wide variety of roles over the years. She also slipped into the role of a female cop in the series Delhi Crime. She played the role of Neeti Singh, an IPS officer who is under training in New Delhi. She wasn't a loud cop but a silent one who was adjusting to the crime environment. With her role as Neeti, she won the hearts of the audience.

