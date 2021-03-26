Prajakta Koli Announces 'Mismatched Season 2' With Quirky Dance Video; Watch

Indian YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli called for a celebration for her fans who had a mismatch of a week but made it to the weekend. MostlySane announced the Netflix series Mismatched season 2 with a quirky dance video. She will be portraying the role of nerdy Dimple in the second season of the web series.

Prajakta Koli announces Mismatched season 2

Through the official Instagram handle of Netflix India, Prajakta Koli danced away the weekday blues and announced the second season of her Netflix series Mismatched. Netflix India shared a video of Prajakta's dance as she asked her fans about their long week. She then praised her followers for getting things done like a 'boss' throughout the week and called for a celebration. She then hilariously asked to keep the cold-coffee glasses half full as she is coming with the second season of her series. The caption of the video read, '@mostlysane is here for anyone who had a mismatch of a week and needs some hugs â¤ï¸'.

As fans have been waiting for the second season of the show, they could not keep calm while receiving the news from Prajakta. Fans are also drooling over Prajakta Koli's dance moves. Many of them wrote that they cannot wait for the second season of the show.

About Prajakta Koli's Mismatched

Mismatched is the story of two teenagers, Rishi and Dimple, who are entirely different from each other. The two are set up by their parents for marriage and strike up a tentative friendship at their summer programme. While Rishi is an outgoing but humble boy, Diple on the other hand is an introvert. The chemistry between the two has amazed the audience. Netflix's Mismatched season 1 ending had left its fans with a cliffhanger. As a result, the second season is much anticipated by the fans of the show.

The show cast Prajakta Koli as Dimple and Rohit Saraf as Rishi. Ranvijay Singha, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Vidya Malavade, Suhasini Mulay, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Kritika Bharadwaj, and Abhinav Sharma are also in the cast of the show. The show premiered on November 20, 2020, on Netflix. Mismatched season 2 release date has not been announced yet.

Promo Image Source: Still from the trailer

