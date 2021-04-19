Prajakta Koli Asks People To Stop Forwarding Unverified Messages About COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis around the country is increasing at an alarming rate, with States after States going into strict curfews and considering lockdowns. With the surge in cases and as the country is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19, the messages on how to stay safe from the virus, how to detect it and dodge it have been doing rounds on social media. YouTuber Prajakta Koli took to her Instagram account and asked her fans and followers to not self-diagnose and be in touch with a doctor as soon as they start feeling ill or experience symptoms.

Prajakta Koli asks people to stop forwarding unverified messages regarding COVID-19

Prajakta aka Mostly Sane took to her Instagram feed on April 19, 2021, and shared some "sane" advice that everyone should follow during the current times as the country deals with the second wave of COVID-19. The content creator requested in her post for people to not share WhatsApp forwards on how to treat Covid-19 at home without verifying them. Koli asked people to not take risks in these scary times and immediately seek medical attention, if and when they get any symptoms related to the virus.

She wrote, “In the past few days I have seen so many WHATSAPP forwards in family groups sharing techniques of treating yourself at home for symptoms of covid-19. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE reach out to medical professionals for advice if you feel unwell. Please stop believing WhatsApp forwards and most of all, PLEASE STOP FORWARDING SUCH MESSAGES without verification. We're living in scary times as is, let's not juggle with more danger. Please don't hesitate to call your family doctors for all your questions. Ask as many times as you need. Don't google it, don't turn to WhatsApp forwards. PLEASE. LET'S. BE. RESPONSIBLE”. In her caption, Prajakta wrote, "CALL YOUR DOCTOR IF YOU FEEL UNWELL" and here is what fans and friends have to say about it.

The YouTuber herself tested positive for the virus over the weekend, on April 17, 2021. She took to her Instagram on Saturday to share the news with her fans and followers, who had wished speedy recovery and sent love in the comments under the post.

