Prajakta Koli's YouTube Documentary Bags Emmy Award; Thanks Michelle Obama For The Win

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out the awards for this year’s broadcast portion of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday evening on CBS. Amongst the 41 categories, 2020 Creators For Change YouTube Original Documentary featuring content creator Prajakta Koli, widely known as her YouTube alter-ego MostlySane won the Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special. Read further to know more about it.

Prajakta Koli bags Emmy Awards for YouTube Original Documentary

Prajakta Koli created a space for herself through YouTube and has indulged in various projects. The "Creators For Change" documentary features Michelle Obama and it has managed to win an award at Emmys 2021. For the unversed, the Michelle Obama helmed documentary highlighted the experiences of adolescent girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia overcoming adversity to pursue their education and also featured Liza Koshy and Thembe Mahlaba apart from Prajakta Koli.

After the announcement, celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Mithila Palkar, Zareen Khan, Guneet Monga, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Vidya Malavade, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Gera, and Maanvi Gagroo congratulated the YouTuber.

Talking about the same, Prajakta Koli said, “I am going to take some time to process this. But so grateful for having to wake up to find out that our Creators For Change documentary won a Daytime Emmy. So much love to YouTube for constantly giving creators like me a global platform to have effective conversations. So grateful to Mrs. Obama for letting me be a part of this wonderful project. Also, so much love to Liza and Thembe. What a feeling!”

Other than this, General Hospital walked away with a leading six statuettes including the marquee Outstanding Drama Series. On the talk show front, The Kelly Clarkson Show collected three awards, including Best Entertainment Talk Show and Best Entertainment Talk Host. In the lead actor categories, Maurice Benard and Jacqueline MacInnes won for General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful. Meanwhile, Jeopardy! picked up the award for Best Game Show, and its late host Alex Trebek was posthumously awarded Best Game Show host, an honour accepted by his children Matt and Emily.

IMAGE: Prajakta Koli's Instagram

