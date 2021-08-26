Pranati Rai Prakash Grateful After Receiving 'good Response' For Her Role In 'Cartel'

Miss India 2015 Runner-Up Pranati Rai Prakash has stunned the audiences with her performance in the latest Alt Balaji web series Cartel, which was released on August 20. The show, which is set in present-day Mumbai, follows the story of a gangland within which five crime lords operate out of different areas. Pranati will be seen portraying a pivotal role of Sumi Angre, who is one of the youngest siblings of the gangster Angre family. Apart from Pranati, the crime thriller also stars Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, and many more.

Pranati expresses gratitude for her role in Cartel

Pranati's role as a sweet young girl, who has her own dreams of becoming an actor as she's stuck in a gangster family, has received positive feedback from the audiences. The actor expressed gratitude for her role, mentioning that it brought out a new side of her in front of people. "I'm really grateful that I had bagged the character of Sumi Angre. It gave me something new to offer the audience. My character has lots of roller coaster emotional journeys. Still, it holds the audience's attention and makes them connect to my character for a girl belonging to the Gangster family."

Her character in the show is emotionally driven and is seen to undergo a life-changing transformation due to certain events. The actor, who is known for her jovial nature and bubbly persona, has left the audience in awe of Pranati's Sumi Angre's character, "I feel it's all because of my Hardwork and Dedication for the love for acting," she exclaims.

More on Pranati Rai Prakash's work front

The actor came into the public eye by starring in India's Next Top Model in 2016, which she eventually won. The show was judged by popular personalities like Milind Soman, Dabboo Ratnani, Lisa Hayden and Anusha Dandekar. She also appeared in India's Next Superstars.

Since then, she has appeared in featured in several TV commercials and walked for Lakmé Fashion Week and India International Bridal Week. She also participated in the Miss India pageant of 2015 where she was the semi-finalist.

Pranati was also a part of movies and web series like Family Of Thakurganj, Love Aaj Kal, Mannphodganj Ki Binny and Zee5 Original Poison among many more. Her upcoming projects include Abbas-Mastan's Netflix film Penthouse in which she will be seen opposite actor Arjun Rampal.

