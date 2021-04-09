Prateik Babbar Wraps Up Shooting For Upcoming Web Show, Calls It 'an Absolute Breeze’

Prateik Babbar on Friday morning took to Instagram and announced that he wrapped up shooting for the first season of his upcoming show, tentatively titled Project 23. Sharing a picture of the clapboard, he penned a lengthy note. He wrote, "It’s a wrap for yours truly on filming season 1 of this absolute riot of a show! Yet untitled.. but wow! What a ride it’s been." He added, "A ginormous thank you from the bottom of my heart to my director and captain of our ship."

He also thanked his "powerhouse co-actors", the star cast, his "generous and hotshot producers", and the entire creative and technical team "for working relentlessly through this pandemic" and for "following all the necessary Covid-19 protocols to the absolute". He further thanked everyone for making him feel the "most comfortable" and easy as he's ever felt like an actor and on a set. "What an absolute breeze it’s been," he concluded.

Prateik wraps up shooting for Project 23

The makers of Prateik Babbar's web series are yet to announce its final title. A report in Peeping Moon mentioned that American cable and satellite television network Starz's independent OTT platform Lionsgate Play, which was launched in India in December 2020, started working on its Indian Originals. More so, Lionsgate Play kicked off its Indian Originals journey with this untitled comedy-drama series that stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Prateik Babbar in the lead. As per the report, Babbar's show is an Indian adaptation of the 2015 American Television series, Casual, that revolves around the relationship of a brother and sister.

Meanwhile, Prateik also shared some pictures with his team members. He expressed, "Teamwork makes the dream work" and went to call his core team his "mega-talented warriors". He affirmed that he's nothing without their hard work and talent.

Apart from this, Prateik also wrapped up shooting for his movie, India Lockdown, on March 8. "This one's special & extremely close to my heart. I can’t wait for y’all to watch it," he wrote while sharing a glimpse from the sets. Apart from him, the movie also stars Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Zarin Shihab, and Ayeesha Aimen in prominent roles.

Promo Image Source: Prateik Babbar Instagram