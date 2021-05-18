Pratik Gandhi On 'culinary Disasters' He Committed During Lockdown

Star vs Food episodes 5, featuring Pratik Gandhi, has finally been released by the makers of the show. Pratik Gandhi's latest small-screen appearance sees him explore his aptitude as a chef under the mentorship of Chef Vidit Arin, who runs point at the Mumbai-based fine-dining eatery, Slink & Bardot. In addition to the same, Pratik Gandhi's latest small-screen outing also saw the actor revealing a culinary disaster that he committed during the initial months of the nation-wide lockdown that was imposed by the government owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more about a chapter from Pratik Gandhi's lockdown diaries.

When Pratik Gandhi's lockdown cooking phase didn't play out as planned:

Several minutes after the scenes of Pratik Gandhi cooking a vegetarian meal for his friends and wife, during the final section of the episode in question, Gandhi, while referring to his disasters as a home chef, can be heard saying that, "During the lockdown, I had done enough disasters." At this point, Pratik Gandhi's wife, Bhamini Oza Gandhi, chimed in and said "Couple of times he said that "I'll make Rotis (Indian Flat Bread/Tortilla)" and then, when he was doing it, roti ekdum papad jaisa pan gaya tha (Which roughly translates to: when, he was doing it, it became exactly like a papad". For the uninitiated, Papad is a thin, crisp disc-shaped food. It is typically based on a seasoned dough and usually made from peeled black gram flour (urad flour), fried or cooked with dry heat.

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while. As of this writing, the total count of Star vs Food's episodes stands at 5, which also includes the one that sees Pratik Gandhi cooking. It is unlclear as to whether or not more Star vs Food episodes will be released in the near future. Information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

